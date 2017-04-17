The Seahawks will get a visit from former VCU basketball player Mo Alie-Cox on Tuesday, according to a report from ESPN.

Alie-Cox is expected to visit the Seahawks on Tuesday, according to a report from ESPN Monday.

Alie-Cox can be signed as a free agent immediately, so he won’t be making what would be an official pre-draft visit.

Alie-Cox is reportedly also visiting the Colts on Monday and has been reported to have more than 20 teams interested in his services.

The 6-6, 262-pound Alie-Cox averaged 9.5 points and 4.2 rebounds last season as a senior at VCU before trying to turn to football. As detailed by USA Today and many others, Alie-Cox was encouraged to give football a shot by longtime Dallas standout Jason Witten, who saw him play a few years ago and suggested he had the physical makeup of a football player. Alie-Cox finished his college basketball career before deciding to give football a shot.

More than a handful of college basketball players have had success making the switch to NFL tight end, including current Seahawk Jimmy Graham. Seattle also was the first team to sign Darren Fells, who in 2013 turned to football after playing basketball both at the Division-I level at UC-Irvine and then professionally for four years in five different countries. Fells was waived by Seattle prior to the final cutdown in 2013 and later signed with Arizona and is now with the Detroit Lions.

The Seahawks also have already this month shown willing to sign a prospect who didn’t play college football, signing LSU track star Cyril Grayson as a receiver.

Asked about Alie-Cox last week, NFL Network draft analyst Bucky Brooks said:

“With most of these guys that are these late conversions, guys that are basketball players trying to figure it out, a lot of times if they are drafted, it’s normally a seventh round pick that you’re taking a flyer on because you don’t want to have to compete to get their services on the free agent. The big thing for him, he’ll be signed to a team, a team will have a long-term developmental plan. They hope he flashes enough in training camp to maybe make practice squad to extend his stay so he can get used to playing the game because it’s so vastly different than playing basketball. The success that we’ve seen these other basketball players have, will give him every opportunity to make a team. He has size. We would like to think he has hand-eye coordination. If he can get used to the physicality of the blocking, it will give him an opportunity to play. But people will always kick the tires on those guys. We’ve seen (Antonio) Gates and (Tony) Gonzales and so many other players from playing basketball to being successful tight ends in the league.”

While Seattle appears set at tight end for the 2017 season with Graham returning, Nick Vannett entering his second year and Luke Willson back after signing a one-year contract as a free agent last month, the long-term picture is murkier.

As noted, Willson has just a one-year deal and Graham is also entering the final season of his contract. And Vannett can’t yet be considered a sure thing after playing in just nine games with three catches last season.

Seattle also has recently-signed free agent Chris Briggs as well as Marcus Lucas, who was on the practice squad last season, on the roster.

As the draft has neared, some have suggested Seattle could look to the early rounds to grab a tight end and take advantage of what is considered one of the strongest groups of tight ends in recent NFL draft history — the Seahawks carried four on the 53-man roster all of last season.

If nothing else, the visit by Alie-Cox shows Seattle is continuing to explore all options in compiling its 90-man training camp roster.