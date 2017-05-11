The Seahawks have assigned jersey numbers to their 11-man draft class.

With rookie mini-camp set to begin Friday, the Seahawks took care of one important piece of business Thursday — revealing the numbers for the team’s 11 draft picks.

Here they are:

DT Malik McDowell, 94

OL Ethan Pocic, 79

CB Shaquill Griffin, 26

SS Delano Hill, 44

DT Nazair Jones, 93

WR Amara Darboh, 84

FS Tedric Thompson, 33

CB Mike Tyson, 40

OL Justin Senior, 65

WR David Moore, 83

RB Chris Carson, 32.

A few of those are the same as some famous Seahawks of past years. The 79 of Pocic was also worn by Ring of Honor member Jacob Green. The 44 of Hill was also worn by standout safety John Harris. Moore’s 83 was once worn by Steve Raible, maybe best-known these days as the team’s play-by-play announcer. Darboh’s 84 was once worn by Bobby Engram. And Carson’s 32 was once worn by both John L. Williams and Ricky Watters.

A few also were worn by players from last year no longer around.

Thompson’s 33 was worn last season by Kelcie McCray, who became an unrestricted free agent after the season and has not signed.

Jones’ 93 was worn last year by Tony McDaniel, also a free agent who remains unsigned.

And Pocic’s 79 was also worn last year by Garry Gilliam, with Pocic now expected to get a chance to compete with Germain Ifedi to take over the right tackle spot Gilliam held most of last season.

Seattle also gave way both numbers worn at different times by Christine Michael — 32 and 33.

It’s worth remembering, though, that jersey numbers can always change at a moment’s notice.