The Seahawks have been established as an early 7.5-point favorite over the Detroit Lions in Saturday’s wildcard playoff game at CenturyLink Field, via VegasInsider.com.

The Seahawks had an uneven year against the spread in 2016 going 7-8-1, losing the last two, three of the last four and four of the last six.

But Seattle has been pretty good at home in the playoffs through the years, having won the last nine at CenturyLink Field, and going 9-1 there overall, the lone loss coming in the wildcard round against the St. Louis Rams in 2004.

Seattle is 11-2 at home overall in the playoffs, the only other loss a wildcard round defeat against Miami in the final game played in the Kingdome in 2000 (at the end of the 1999 season).

This will be by far the most important game in the series between Seattle and Detroit.

The two teams have played 13 times in the regular season with Seattle winning eight, including a controversial 13-10 win on a Monday night last season (the game where K.J. Wright batted the ball out of the end zone to preserve the win at the end).

The Lions have played just three times at CenturyLink Field with Seattle winning each game, the other victories coming in 2003 (35-14) and 2009 (32-20).

2017 OPPONENTS SET

Also worth noting is that Green Bay’s win over Detroit also finalized the list of opponents for Seattle in 2017.

As written last week, all but one opponent had been set before this weekend. All that remained to be determined was the same place finisher in the NFC North, which turned out to be the Packers when Green Bay beat Detroit Sunday night.

Here’s a look at the full slate of 2017 opponents.

HOME: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Arizona, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington, Atlanta, Houston, Indianapolis.

AWAY: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Arizona, Dallas, New York Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee and Green Bay.