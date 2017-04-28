The Seahawks selected receiver Amara Darboh of Michigan in the third round of the NFL Draft, pick No. 106 overall.

The Seahawks finished a busy second day of the NFL Draft by selecting receiver Amara Darboh of Michigan in the third round, pick No. 106 overall.

Darboh was the last of six picks the team made on the day, four in the third round.

He was the second offensive player, joining LSU offensive lineman Ethan Dobcic, with the other four picks on defense.

Darboh, listed at 6-2, 214 pounds, gives the Seahawks another candidate as a big receiver.

He was a starter last season at Michigan when he caught 57 passes for 862 yards with seven touchdowns.

Darboh is originally from Sierra Leone, where his parents were killed in a civil war. Relatives moved him to the United States where he was legally adopted by the parents of one of his friends. He became a U.S. citizen in September.

He is the second player from Michigan taken by Seattle in this draft, joining safety Delano Hill.

Wrote NFL.com of Darboh: “Darboh caught the attention of scouts from very early on in his final season at Michigan. Darboh’s outstanding size will have some teams excited, but he needs to run well at the combine in order to be targeted as a “size/speed” prospect. He lacks the quickness and hands to make a living underneath, but has the physical traits and willingness to help as a blocker that could get teams to bite on the second day of the draft (Rounds 2-3). Scheme fit could determine whether he becomes a WR2 or just a guy fighting for snaps off the bench.”

And wrote Pro Football Weekly: “Fifth-year senior who has really come on the past two years under Jim Harbaugh. Has great size, is a fluid athlete and has good play speed. He is productive both short and long, has real good hands and makes the circus catch. Competitive guy who will win in traffic. Instinctive runner after the catch with vision and elusiveness. See him as a guy who will compete for the No. 3 spot as a rookie and can ascend to a No. 2 by Year Two. Solid second-round pick.”