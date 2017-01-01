It was a surprisingly tense 25-23 victory over the 49ers for the Seahawks, who secured the No. 3 seed with the win. Seattle (10-5-1) will now face the loser of Sunday night’s Green Bay-Detroit game at CenturyLink Field next weekend.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — So now the Seahawks wait.

After a surprisingly tense 25-23 win over the 49ers, the Seahawks flew home, still unsure of their playoff situation as the results of the early games meant that Seattle will host either Green Bay or Detroit next week in the wild-card round.

While Seattle got the win it needed to stay alive for the No. 2 seed, it didn’t get the help as the Falcons beat the Saints 38-32 to stay ahead of the Seahawks.

That meant the Seahawks will be the No. 3 seed and will host the No. 6 seed next weekend at CenturyLink Field, which will be the loser of Sunday night’s Green Bay-Detroit game.

The winner of that game will be the NFC North champ and the No. 4 seed and the loser the No. 6.

The Seahawks finish the regular season 10-5-1, winning 10 games for the fifth straight season, the best stretch in franchise history.

Seattle has also won six in a row in the regular season against the 49ers and all three since San Francisco moved into Levi’s Stadium.

The Seahawks were dominated early and fell behind 14-3 but used some big passing plays and some 49ers’ mistakes to quickly get back in the game and take a 19-14 lead at halftime.

Seattle’s lead grew to 25-16 in the fourth quarter when the Seahawks — apparently sensing they had no shot at the No. 2 seed left and that the game was in hand — replaced Russell Wilson with Trevone Boykin.

The 49ers then used a trick play on a punt to set up a short touchdown drive that cut the lead to 25-23 with 5:42 remaining.

But the Seahawks stuck with Boykin at quarterback and he led a drive that ran out the clock and clinched the win.

Seattle had just 10 yards in the first quarter before the offense finally came alive — a scenario eerily similar to last week’s loss to Arizona that cost the Seahawks the No. 2 seed.

Wilson was 10 for 15 for 151 yards in the first half to make up for a lack of a running game — the Seahawks had just 20 yards rushing on nine attempts in the first half.

The Seahawks came out looking like the team with nothing to play for, allowing the 49ers to drive 75 and 79 yards on their second and third possessions and take a 14-3 lead.

Seattle’s only score in that span came after the 49ers fumbled the ball away at their own 21 on their opening possession.

But the Seahawks couldn’t move it and had to settle for a 31-yard Steven Hauschka field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

Two one-yard runs by Shaun Draughn capped the two 49ers’ scoring drives, the second one coming on fourth-and-goal.

At that point the 49ers had 155 yards to just 10 for Seattle, the second straight week the Seahawks were dominated early.

But after Seattle’s offense finally showed some life with a drive that led to another Hauschka field goal, the defense then turned in a game-changing play.

The 49ers had second-and-five at their own 48 when Ahtyba Rubin ripped the ball away from DuJuan Harris, who had a brief stint with the Seahawks last season.

Frank Clark picked it up and returned it 27 yards to the San Francisco 15.

Two plays later Wilson hit Luke Willson on an 11-yard touchdown pass that made it 14-13.

Seattle took the lead on its next drive thanks to big pass plays to Doug Baldwin and Jimmy Graham, each of whom simply outfought or boxed out 49ers’ defenders.

Baldwin’s 41-yard reception got the Seahawks to the 49ers’ 43.

Two plays later, Wilson lobbed a pass to Graham, who boxed out San Francisco’s Antoine Beathea and tapped both feet inbounds at the 1.

That set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Thomas Rawls that put Seattle ahead 19-14 with three minutes to go in the half.

Another Hauschka field goal put Seattle ahead 22-14 early in the third quarter.

But the Seahawks offense then grew stagnant for a couple series, and a high snap on a punt that went through the end zone cut the lead to 22-16.

The 49ers then showed why they finished 2-14 this season on the next series with an illegal formation penalty wiping out a pass on first down past midfield, and then a drop of a pass two plays later that would also have gotten a first down.

Seattle then drove for a fourth Hauschka field goal that finally gave the Seahawks some breathing room at 25-16 with 14:08 left to play in the game.

The trick play on the punt return then allowed the 49ers to make it a game again.

The 49ers scored on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Colin Kaepernick to Garrett Celek with 5:42 left to cut the lead to 25-23.

Things then got weird on the point after touchdown as Jarran Reed got ejected for an unsportsmanlike penalty. As Reed came off the field he had words with teammate Frank Clark and pushed Clark, who then pushed back. Teammates then broke it up.