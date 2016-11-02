Monday's game against Buffalo also means the beginning of a tougher stretch of games for the Seahawks.

Because the Seahawks had an early bye — following the fourth game — his week doesn’t mark the halfway point of the season the way it does for a lot of other teams.

Still, this week represents something of a demarcation point for the Seahawks.

Monday night’s game against Buffalo is Seattle’s eighth of the year, and first of three in a row against a team that is at least .500 or better,

Seattle enters the game 4-2-1, having played just one game so far against a team that has a record of .500 or better — the 5-3 Atlanta Falcons.

The record of the teams Seattle has defeated so far is 21-30-1.

The record of the teams the Seahawks play the rest of the way is 31-34-1.

That might not seem like that much of a difference but another way of looking at it is realizing that Seattle’s final game is against the 1-6 49ers. That means the Seahawks are now entering a stretch of games against teams that have a won-loss record of 30-28-1-.

That, too, may not seem like much. But then remember what the NFL is like this year. There are just 11 teams with winning records entering this weekend, three in the AFC West. So that, obviously, means your odds are better of playing a team with a non-winning record than one with a winning record.

And the main point of all of this is simply that Seattle’s schedule gets tougher from here on out.

After facing just one team so far that has more than three wins to this point, the Seahawks’ next three games are against teams that have four or more — 4-4 Buffalo, 7-1 New England and 4-3 Philadelphia. The game against New England looms as particularly dicey with the Patriots already listed as being as much as 7.5-point favorites — the largest spread against the Seahawks since 2012.

And even the stretch after that may be more difficult than it appears — a game at 3-4 Tampa Bay, then home to a 2-5 Carolina team that while disappointing so far, is a defending Super Bowl finalist and played like it last season; and then at Green Bay, which is 4-3. Then come home rematches against two teams against which the Seahawks have yet to score a touchdown this year in nine combined quarters — the Rams and Cardinals.

The good news is that if the season finale means anything, it’s against a San Francisco team that is 1-6 and shows no signs of being any more competitive by the time New Year’s Day rolls around.