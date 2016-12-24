Seahawks safety Earl Thomas Tweeted after Saturday's game that he will return in 2017, putting an end to uncertainty he had sparked earlier when he said he was considering retirement in the wake of a season-ending broken leg.

Specifically, Thomas Tweeted that “I’ll def be back next year..”

And with that, the Thomas-retirement saga is over, even if most around the organization never seemed to think there was much to worry about.

Defensive coordinator Kris Richard said last week that “I don’t think he’s serious at all” about retiring and other teammates and coach Pete Carroll also seemed to downplay there was a chance he might hang it up.

Thomas, though, had said last week on the Rich Eisen show on the NFL Network that he was still considering his future in the wake of a season-ending broken tibia injury he suffered on Dec. 4 against Carolina.

“Yeah I’m kind of enjoying just waking up in the mornings without the pressure,’’ Thomas said. “Peace is starting to return to me, bro, and I think that’s my ultimate goal in my life — I just want to have peace.

“But I can say I went back to the VMAC the other day, my competitive juices came right back. So I don’t know man. I’m kind of caught in between right now.’’

Thomas Tweeted during the game after he got hurt that the injury had him feeling many emotions, including possibly even retiring.

Asked whether his initial Tweet were just emotions taking over, Thomas said last week: “I mean, of course emotions were taking over me. But I was still thinking like clearly in my eyes. And like I said I still kind of feel the same way. There’s a lot of pressure when you play in this game and I play at a high level and my teammates expect me to do what I do and it’s all about recommitting myself and I don’t now. I don’t ever want to step on a football field half-heartedly.’’

But that all appears a dead issue now with the 27-year-old Thomas, who had been named to the Pro Bowl the last five years, set to come back in 2017.