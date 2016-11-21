Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Earl Thomas has a first-degree hamstring strain that could take 10-14 days to recover from and could mean Thomas will miss the first game of his NFL career Sunday at Tampa Bay.

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas has never missed a start since coming to the team in 2010, a streak of 106 straight regular-season games.

But that streak could be in jeopardy Sunday at Tampa Bay as coach Pete Carroll said during his weekly Monday radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle that he has a “first degree’’ hamstring strain that could take 10-14 days from which to recover.

Cornerback DeShawn Shead has a similar injury and Carroll said of the two that they have “slightly-strained hammies. Just depends. Different spots for each guy. Depends on how they react to it and all that. But generally it takes you, once you do something to your hamstring when you are a sprinter — other positions can kind of get by — when you are a sprinter like these guys you’ve got to be right.”

Carroll said of Thomas that “he’ll go if he can. We really won’t know until all the way to the end of the week.”

Thomas was hurt on a play in the third quarter when Richard Sherman picked off a pass from Carson Wentz. He was replaced the rest of the game by Steven Terrell.

Shead’s injury — he came out after six plays — resulted in Jeremy Lane being used as an outside cornerback in the base defense and then Neiko Thrope coming in during nickel situations with Lane moving inside and Thorpe playing outside.

Carroll had no more of a specific diagnosis on running back C.J. Prosise, who suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday’s game that Carroll referred to after the game as specifically being located in the scapula.

Monday, Carroll said “we don’t know the extent or how long it’s going to be. But he’s hurt for some time and we’ll have to figure that out.”

Carroll also said defensive lineman Michael Bennett is “trying” to come back this week to play at Tampa Bay, where he played from 2009-12. “He’s going for it this week. We’ll see what happens.”

Carroll also did not offer a specific diagnosis on Troymaine Pope other than to note that the plan had been for him to play the entire fourth quarter. Pope instead was hurt after he had one carry for two yards on the first play of the fourth quarter and did not return.