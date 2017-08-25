Rookie Chris Carson and former Green Bay Packer Eddie Lacy combined for 67 yards on 12 carries, a 5.6 average.

If the final numbers don’t necessarily pop off the page — 134 yards rushing on 32 carries — the Seahawks’ running game just seemed to look better during a 26-13 victory over Kansas City on Friday night than it had in the previous two exhibition games.

That was particularly true in the first half when it was Seattle’s starters against Kansas City’s starters, as the Seahawks gained 64 yards on 15 carries.

Seattle’s two main running backs, Chris Carson (eight carries for 46 yards) and Eddie Lacy (four carries for 21) combined for 67 yards on 12 carries, a 5.6 yards per carry average that is better than the individual average for any tailback coming into the game (as a team, the Seahawks averaged 4.1 yards per carry in the first two games, buoyed greatly by 65 yards on 10 carries from backup quarterbacks Trevone Boykin and Austin Davis).

“We had a lot of explosive plays in the run game,’’ said quarterback Russell Wilson.

That included a 15-yard run by Carson in the first half and an 11-yarder by Lacy on which he was tackled at the 1-yard line, setting up a Seattle touchdown.

“I was so close,’’ Lacy said. “I should have cut off a little sooner and I probably would have scored.’’

Lacy had 30 yards on 10 carries in the first games but said he felt the most comfortable he has this preseason Friday. Lacy played his first four years with Green Bay before signing with the Seahawks in March and is also coming off a season-ending ankle injury suffered in October.

“It’s definitely been a process,’’ Lacy said. “But I feel like I’m coming along good. Just being out there, being back on the field for the first time since October and just trying to get the nerves out and get past the mental part. … The first two games, I was kind of nervous. I kind of took more contact than I delivered it. Today I think I got past that.’’

Carson, meanwhile, appeared to further cement what has already appeared to be a spot on the 53-man roster — that he split time with Lacy with the starting offense spoke loudly.

Madden makes his mark

Seattle’s only touchdown with the starting offense was scored by fullback Tre Madden on a 2-yard pass from Wilson in the second quarter.

Madden is technically the backup to Marcel Reece.

But the former USC Trojan appears to be making a legitimate run at a roster spot.

“Tre’s done very well for us,’’ coach Pete Carroll said.

Wilson, meanwhile, came away impressed by the way Madden managed to corral a deflected pass while falling in the end zone.

“That was a tough catch because the (defender) made a really good play,’’ Wilson said. “The defensive guy jumped up pretty good. Tre concentrated — he’s got great hands and made an unbelievable catch for the touchdown.’’

No new injuries

The Seahawks suffered no new injuries, Carroll said, while knocking on the podium as he did.

Kansas City, meanwhile, appeared to escape a scare when running back Spencer Ware was carted off the field with a knee injury in the first quarter. X-rays came back negative, with Ware being diagnosed with a sprained knee.

Carroll noted Ware was a 2013 sixth-round pick of the Hawks before being waived the following year and said, “Our guys like the heck out of him. He’s one of our guys so I’d like to send him some love and hope he’s OK.’’

Wright returns

Linebacker K.J. Wright was back on the field after missing the second exhibition game against Minnesota, and all of practice last week, to undergo Regenokine treatment on his knee.

Wright finished with four tackles, including one for loss, and moved fluidly, showing no side effects from the procedure.

“I felt good,” Wright said. “Last week I was sad, I was missing my guys and just watching them on TV. It feels good to be back.”

Wright declined to elaborate on what went into the procedure on his knee but said, “They healed it, man. These doctors are good. It’s 2017, so the science is amazing.”

Wright said the procedure “gave me that extra boost” and that he felt “1,000 percent.”