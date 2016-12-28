After a shoulder bruise ended his game on Saturday at halftime, Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls is back practicing and anxious to play in Sunday's finale against the 49ers.

RENTON — Thomas Rawls grabbed his white No. 34 jersey and happily put it on. The afternoon practice was just a half hour away and he was going to be a full participant.

“I’m feeling good,” he said. “I’m feeling great. We’ll see how the week goes, but I’m excited to get back out there.”

Rawls missed the second half of Saturday’s loss to the Cardinals with a bruised right shoulder. He underwent a MRI following the game and it revealed no major damage.

Head coach Pete Carroll seemed optimistic that Rawls would play in Sunday’s regular season finale against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

“He feels good,” Carroll said. “He’s looking forward to being able to work through the week. We have to see what happens but what bothered him is very slight and he should be fine.”

It was slight enough to where Rawls wasn’t certain how he injured the shoulder. He couldn’t recall any one specific play.

“I’m not sure exactly when it happened,” he said. “I really didn’t feel it when I was out there. But I just wanted to finish up the half and then go in at halftime and get it checked out. Our team doctors and coaches decided it was best that was it.”

The MRI erased any looming bad thoughts.

“Right after that game, I knew that my injury wasn’t that bad and that I’d be back out there,” he said.

Rawls has played in eight games this season, missing seven games with a broken bone in his lower leg.

His physical running style and willingness to look for contact has always been considered a positive. It’s who he is as a running back. Could it be a reason why he’s getting so beat up nagging injuries?

“It’s tough, especially as a physical runner because you also want to dish out some hits,” he said. “The game is physical game. Every guy that’s out on that field, they know what they are getting themselves into. The whole game is like that. We are taking punishment and we are giving punishment. When I take a hit, I just take the hit. If I give a hit, I try to give a hit. The contact and impact may be a little more explosive (in the NFL). But other than that, you get right up and keep fighting.”

And he can’t/won’t just change who he is as a runner on a whim to avoid injury.

“If you talk to most running backs, the game is all off instincts,” he said. “You make cuts and sometimes it will be the right cut and sometimes it’s the wrong cut. Sometimes you try to allude the guy and sometimes you try to run him over. It all depends. That’s one thing about my game is that I’m very instinctive. I try to be a physical runner, but you may see me try to be a little more elusive. But you want to send a message out to the defense what the physical running game is about. You have to stay true.”

And after staying true, his body feels the effects, like all players.

“Every game, for me, it feels the same after,” he said. “I’ll be beat up. I’ll be beat up, of course. But it’s what I’m doing after the game, the recovery, to get me back to next Sunday.”

He’s rushed for 335 yards on 101 carries this season. The 3.3 yards per carry is down from the 5.6 yards per carry he averaged last season.

Injuries are a factor. But the inconsistent run game can also be attributed to some poor offensive line play and quarterback Russell Wilson being a non-factor to run early in the season.

“It’s just staying true to it,” Rawls said. “I believe in the coaches, the game plan and also I believe in my big boys (the offensive line). I would never, ever, have any doubt in those guys. That’s one thing about the process. I feel like you have to be able to trust at hard times, not just when it’s good. When everything is going good, then everyone is great. But what happens when things get rocky? Are we going to stay true, or are we going to fold? I’m a believer in this whole offense. I’m excited to get back out there with them and see how much we can improve this week.”