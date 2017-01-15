Running back Thomas Rawls discussed a variety of things with the media at locker room clean out day at the VMAC

RENTON — Thomas Rawls walked off the field in the Seahawks’ final game of the season, which was a goal he set for himself. He wished it was after the Super Bowl and not a disappointing playoff loss to the Falcons. After having last season cut short with a gruesome broken ankle suffered against the Ravens and spending the entire offseason rehabbing and recovering from the injury, Rawls goes into this offseason healthy. The sore shoulder he battled late in the season isn’t an issue and the fractured fibula earlier in the season is fully healed.