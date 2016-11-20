Seahawks rookie running back C.J. Prosise could be out for a significant time with a shoulder injury suffered in the first half of Sunday's win over the Eagles.

Prosise was one of a handful of players to leave the game with an injury — coach Pete Carroll called it later “a lousy list” — and at the moment appears to be the most serious.

Carroll said Prosise has “a scapula issue’’ and that there will be more tests to determine the severity.

“We’ve got to figure it out but he’s going to be out a while,’’ Carroll said of Prosise, who had a 72-yard touchdown run and finished with 76 yards on four carries before leaving the game. “And that’s too bad because you can see what we see in him and how excited about him (we are). He has a chance to make it back but it’s going to be a while.’’

Asked later if Prosise could make it back this season, Carroll said “there’s a chance he comes back this year. We’ll have to figure that out. It’s going to be a while. We won’t know until we get all the results in tonight and tomorrow.’’

Prosise was injured when he took a hard hit on an incomplete pass late in the second quarter.

Prosise was one of four players to leave the game and not return, the others being safety Earl Thomas (hamstring), running back Troymaine Pope (ankle) and cornerback DeShawn Shead (hamstring).

Carroll said Thomas “got a little hammy strain that he can feel, so we got him out of there.’’

Thomas has made 106 straight starts in the regular season (and 12 more in the post-season) since entering the NFL in 2010. Carroll said it was too early to know if his injury could cause him to miss next Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay.

Carroll said Shead “felt his hamstring Saturday for the first time and just couldn’t get loose today warming up so we saved him. But he couldn’t make it so we’ll have to see how that goes.’’

Neiko Thorpe, who filled in for Shead (playing in the nickel primarily), was also out for a while with cramps.

Pope suffered what Carroll called “a bit of a high ankle sprain. We were just waiting to see him go and he just never got a chance to get started. So the running back is something we’ve got to figure out. Going to call on Alex Collins to jump back in there and do his stuff and he’s raring and ready to go.’’