Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor was officially ruled out for a fourth straight game Saturday, while coach Pete Carroll also pushed back a possible return for running back Thomas Rawls by one more week, with his earliest return date now set as the Nov. 20 contest against the Eagles.

The good news came in Carroll’s raving about the practice week of quarterback Russell Wilson, who he said made a significant step in his recovery from a trio of injuries that have plagued him this season.

Chancellor suffered what Carroll has called a “substantial’’ groin pull in practice before an Oct. 16 game against Atlanta and has not recovered well enough to practice since then. Kelcie McCray will again take his place at strong safety against the Bills.

Carroll said again he hopes Chancellor has a chance to get back for a Nov. 13 game at New England.

Carroll said Chancellor was able to do some running and said “he’s trying to get back as fast as he can. … we really hope he’s going to be on the practice field next week.’’

Monday’s game will be the fourth of eight this year Chancellor will have missed after he also sat out the last three regular season games of 2015 due to injury.

Asked if the Seahawks are getting used to playing without Chancellor, Carroll said “I think we are a little better at it. The more time that (McCray) gets back there with the guys, and it’s really just about communications and being sharp and precise in our evaluation of what is going on. It’s that kind of stuff that he can continue to grow at. He’s played well, played really hard for us and done a nice job. It’s just making sure we are maximizing all of the calls and the opportunities that we have. And so it just gets better. It certainly gets better.’’

The more time the 28-year-old Chancellor misses this year could also factor in to decisions the Seahawks may have to make at the end of the season. The 2017 season will be the final year on Chancellor’s contract when he has an $8.125 million salary cap hit – but with only $1 million in dead money, meaning the team could save $7.125 million against the cap by releasing him. McCray, meanwhile, will be an unrestricted free agent.

As for Rawls, who has not played since week two against the Rams on Sept. 18 when he suffered a hairline fracture of his fibula, Carroll said he did “well’’ this week in running on flat ground for the first time but that it’s not realistic to think he could make it back on a short practice week for the Nov.13 game at New England.

“Next week would be his first week of practice hopefully and then probably be another week after that (before he could play),’’ Carroll said.

Carroll, though, was upbeat overall about the team’s health largely because he said Wilson was “really at his best’’ as he continues to move past ankle, knee and pec injuries that have slowed him earlier.

Asked if Wilson had made a significant turn in practice this week, Carroll said “there’s no question.’’ Wilson is expected to continue playing with a smaller knee brace that could help him be more mobile while still giving him some protection.

Carroll cited the improvement of Wilson as a key reason he felt the Seahawks practiced as well this week as they have all season.

“I think these might have been the three best back-to-back-to-back days we’ve had,” he said.

In other injury news:

Carroll said LT Bradley Sowell, who was officially listed as questionable with a sprained MCL, won’t play against the Bills. “He’s just surviving the early parts of practice,’’ Carroll said. “He’s not ready to go yet. We were hoping that he might make a turn but that has not happened yet.”



Also officially ruled out were DT Michael Bennett (knee), TE Luke Willson (knee) and CB DeAndre Elliott (hamstring).



Carroll said he remains optimistic Bennett may be back in as little as two weeks after having had arthroscopic surgery to repair cartilage damage in his knee Wednesday in Los Angeles. “I saw Mike this morning in the training room, he’s back from the surgery,’’ Carroll said. “He feels really good about it, we just have to see how he responds in the first few days and see how quickly he can come back. I was raving about Luke, here’s Luke in two weeks running, and I’m challenging him to see if he can stay with that kind of time frame. We’ll see what happens. He’s very optimistic about it and is very much concerned about showing that he can get back as soon as possible for this team.”



Carroll said Elliott could be back next week: “He’s back to running. He did not show yet that he can play. We’ll have to see if something changes on game day. He’s been good enough for us that if something could turn, and there’s a couple more days here, daylight savings, all that stuff, it’s all working in his favor. I don’t know if he’s going to make it though. Next week he should be full go.”



Carroll had said earlier in the week Willson wanted to try to get back for this game but that he was ultimately not able to practice this week. “He ran really fast today, he looked good,’’ Carroll said “I saw him work out, but he still has to get on the practice field and he hasn’t been able to get that done yet. Next week is a big week for Luke to return.”



Kevin Pierre-Louis will play after missing the last two games with a sprained ankle. However, Carroll said Brock Coyle is likely to again start at strongside linebacker. Carroll said Pierre-Louis will help with depth at linebacker and special teams. “We’ve been dressing five linebackers (the last two weeks) which is always pretty hairy,’’ Carroll said. “It feels much more secure to have him back. He has some versatility and can play a couple spots for us. He’s been a great special teams player for us so we’re anxious to get him back.”



Carroll said LB Mike Morgan, who was placed on Injured Reserve following the Jets game to have sports hernia surgery, is doing well in his recovery and on schedule to come back when he is eligible (the Dec. 4 game against Carolina). “Mike looks great,” Carroll said. “He’ll be well ahead of schedule. He really could probably come back this week from the way I’m seeing him run. He’s in good shape, he just has to wait out the time frame.”