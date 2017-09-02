We're keeping track of the Seahawks' roster moves as NFL teams have to cut to the regular season maximum of 53 players Saturday.

As NFL team cut their rosters from the training camp max of 90 to the regular season limit of 53 on Saturday we will keep track of all of Seattle’s moves here.

OL TYRUS THOMPSON WAIVED AS INJURED: Offensive lineman Tyrus Thompson, who was signed in the wake of George Fant’s season-ending injry, was waived as injured according to a report from Aaron Wilson of the National Football Post. Thompson played against the Raiders on Friday with the third-team offensive line and was not considered to have a real shot at making the roster.

RUNNING BACK MIKE DAVIS, DL QUINTON JEFFERSON WAIVED: As of 10:30 a.m. it had also been reported that the Seahawks had waived defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson — ESPN’s Josaina Anderson had that report — and running back Mike Davis (Tom Pelissero). The Seahawks liked Davis, who was an offseason waiver claim from the 49ers and led Seattle in rushing in the preseason with 106 yard son 24 carries and also catching five passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. But the emergence of rookie Chris Carson made it hard for other tailbacks to make the roster.

Jefferson was a fifth-round pick in 2016 who suffered a season-ending knee injury last October and seemed to struggle some in the exhibition season to look back to his old health. He could be a practice squad candidate.

RUNNING BACK ALEX COLLINS WAIVED: Running back Alex Collins, a fifth-round pick in 2016 out of Arkansas, has been waived according to a report from Tom Pelisserro of USA Today. The move is not a surprise as Collins appeared caught in the logjam at tailback, specifically having been passed by rookie Chris Carson. Collins didn’t get a carry in the third preseason game against Kansas City, which seemed ominous for him. He finished the preseason with 89 yards on 22 carries but also lost a fumble. Collins rushed for 125 yards on 31 carries in 2016 as a rookie. Collins would seem to be a viable practice squad candidate if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

RECEIVER DAVID MOORE WAIVED: Receiver David Moore, one of Seattle’s two seventh-round picks, has been waived according to a report from Tom Pelissero of USA Today. The move isn’t a surprise as Moore was deep on the depth chart at receiver. He had four receptions for 44 yards in the preseason and one run for minus-six yards. Like any draftee who is waived the assumption would be the Seahawks will try to get him back on the practice squad should he clear waivers.

PERICAK RELASED: The first reported move for the Seahawks Saturday was the release of veteran offensive lineman Will Pericak, as reported by Aaron Wilson of the National Football Post. Pericak has been with the Seahawks off and on since 2015 spending the past two seasons on the practice squad. Pericak worked only with the second and third units and was not generally expected to make the 53-man roster. He’s been in the league since 2013.

The Seahawks on Friday waived tight end Steve Donatell and receiver Darreus Rogers, as well.

Seattle’s moves of Friday plus the release of Pericak leave the Seahawks with 88 players as of Saturday morning.