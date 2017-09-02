We're keeping track of the Seahawks' roster moves as NFL teams have to cut to the regular season maximum of 53 players Saturday.

So check back early and often.

PERICAK RELASED: The first reported move for the Seahawks Saturday was the release of veteran offensive lineman Will Pericak, as reported by Aaron Wilson of the National Football Post. Pericak has been with the Seahawks off and on since 2015 spending the past two seasons on the practice squad. Pericak worked only with the second and third units and was not generally expected to make the 53-man roster. He’s been in the league since 2013.

The Seahawks on Friday waived tight end Steve Donatell, as well.

Seattle’s moves of Friday plus the release of Pericak leave the Seahawks with 89 players as of Saturday morning.