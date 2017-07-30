Seahawks rookie defensive lineman Malik McDowell, who was the team’s first pick in the 2017 NFL draft, taken in the second round at No. 35 overall, was injured in an ATV (all-terrain vehicle) accident two weeks ago and could miss the season.

The team announced the accident in a statement, referring to it as a “vehicular accident.” It was later confirmed by the Times that McDowell was injured while riding his ATV in his native Michigan (he is from Detroit). A report that McDowell had suffered a concussion and facial injuries was also said to be accurate.

The team did not reveal details of his injuries nor give a specific prognosis for McDowell, who remains in Michigan and was absent for the Seahawks’ first practice of the 2017 season on Sunday. But the team said McDowell could return to Seattle soon.

Asked if McDowell, who played at Michigan State, will be able to play this season, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said “I don’t know that.”

He was placed on the reserve/did not report list which allows the Seahawks to fill his spot on the 90-man roster. The team signed Rodney Coe, who has was signed initially by the Seahawks in January before being released in May.

McDowell on Sunday tweeted: “Just wanna thank the lord that I’m still here.”

McDowell signed a four-year contract worth $3.756 million in May, a deal that included a $3.198 million signing bonus. It’s unclear if McDowell’s injury could impact his contract.

The 6-6, 299-pounder had been considered a potential top 10 draft pick heading into the 2017 season before a disappointing junior season with the Spartans led to some concerns about his maturity and commitment to football that helped cause him to fall to No. 35. The Seahawks traded out of the first round to get McDowell saying at that time he was a player they would have taken with their first round pick at No. 26 had they kept it.

