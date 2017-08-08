Richard Sherman is a master at the technique Pete Carroll ascribes too, and he is helping rookie Shaquill Griffin master it.

Richard Sherman’s latest apprentice might also be his most gifted — and his most important. Just listen to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talk about Shaquill Griffin, the team’s third-round pick.

“There’s just nothing but positives,” Carroll said. “We’ve never had a guy that runs this fast that is this big.”

So Griffin has ability, but the Seahawks have had talented cornerbacks flame out before. It wasn’t long ago that Sherman said Tharold Simon could be better than him some day.

For all their success at the position, it has been awhile since the Seahawks developed a young corner into a starter. At some point, they’ll need new blood, and Griffin is the most obvious candidate.

That’s what makes a mundane comment Carroll tacked on to his praise of Griffin important. “Right now, it is all about technique,” he said.

The technique: It’s called the step-kick, and it’s the way Carroll teaches his corners to play. Carroll’s background is with defensive backs, and he is widely regarded as an expert at the position.

But the way Carroll teaches his corners to play is different, and it often goes against what those corners have learned.

That’s where Sherman comes in. He’s a master at the technique. What Carroll said is important because of what Griffin said about his mentorship under Sherman.

“Right now it’s press technique and understanding what to look for: down and distance and understanding the different situations,” Griffin said. “So he helped me out a lot with that, and he’s teaching me how to watch film. We’ll go further on with that. I can’t say thank you enough for him taking me under his wing.”

In the last few months, Sherman said Griffin has grown more patient, more trusting, less likely to bite on a receivers’ first move. Sherman said Griffin isn’t afraid to get involved in stopping the run, a calling card of Sherman’s.

“He’s sharp,” Sherman said. “He’s mentally sharp, and that’s really unique for a rookie to be that mentally sharp and that mentally on it.”

Griffin has been impressed watching the detail it takes for Sherman to be great.

“I won’t say everything is perfect, but he stays consistent, and he never lets someone else change the way he plays,” Griffin said. “You go against so many different receivers, sometimes you want to try different techniques. But he never goes away from what he was taught, and that’s something I take the most from. … It’s muscle memory, and that’s the most I’m taking from it. He’s very consistent with his steps.”

Griffin worked recently with the first-team defense because of an injury to Jeremy Lane (and the fact DeShawn Shead is still rehabbing). Unless the Seahawks are hit with more injuries, Griffin will likely be a backup, learning under Sherman.

“I’m a rookie, but I’m not here to act like a rookie,” Griffin said. “I’m continuing to mature and let them know they can count on me. If I do get a chance in a game, that’s perfect. If not, I’m here and I’m ready for whenever they need me. I’m going to continue to express that. I’m here to learn and continuing to work my craft.”