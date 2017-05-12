Seahawks rookie corner Shaquill Griffin said one day he'll show that he's a "mean joker" on the field. But on Friday he briefly showed the other side of personality.

RENTON — Shaquill Griffin, the Seahawks’ rookie corner, made an astute observation about the secondary he just joined.

“They’ve very aggressive,” he said. “There are some mean jokers.”

This, of course, led to a completely necessary follow-up question: Does Griffin, a third-round draft pick out of Central Florida, consider himself to be a “mean joker?”

“I definitely would count myself as that,” he said. “I have a different mentality on the field. Right now, I can joke, have fun. But I feel like I have two personalities when it comes to being around people and then being on the field is a totally different person. I’m pretty sure one day you guys will see it.”

That won’t be for a while, though, because the Seahawks don’t really start hitting until the preseason. But Griffin, who said Shaq is fine, briefly revealed the other side of his personality on Friday during the first day of rookie mini camp.

On a picture he tweeted of his large family, all in Seahawks gear: “We were right there in Daytona. There was a local mall, and a guy, I guess he recognized my face. He was like, ‘Oh, you got drafted? You’re from Central Florida.’ I said, ‘yeah.’ He said, ‘Come in here, man, and I can hook you up. Hook up your whole family.’ I said, ‘Wow. This is new.’ He gave everybody some hats and we started taking pictures. But that’s my support system. They’ll do anything for me. That’s why we took that picture. I wanted everybody to get a chance to see who was behind me.”

On his first day: “I just feel like a kid running around.”

On what he most wanted to see in Seattle: “I wanted to see how cold it was going to be and it definitely showed me. This morning, I was talking to (Michigan rookie) Delano Hill. I was like, ‘Man, you must be used to this.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, we practice in this.’ I said, ‘What? If it hits 60, we’re going inside.’”

The Legion of Boom has had its share of characters over the years, from Richard Sherman’s trash talk to Walter Thurmond’s ridiculous postgame suits to Earl Thomas’ rather unique way of talking about football. Griffin has to show he can play, but if he can, he’ll be a fun addition to the secondary.