Sherman had a chance Tuesday to back off last week’s inflammatory remarks and sideline outburst but instead chose to double down. He pretty much said that anyone who questions him doesn’t have credibility if they didn’t play or coach the game.

Richard Sherman had a chance to put his sideline outburst against the Rams far in the distance. In fact, Pete Carroll had dropped a couple of hints Friday, after meeting with the cornerback, that Sherman was ready to backpedal a bit the next time he met the media.

That next time was Tuesday during Sherman’s weekly news conference. But instead of putting the incident behind him with a few well-chosen words of contrition, Sherman punted it right back into the glaring spotlight. The word “unrepentant” comes to mind.

I’m reminded of the running schtick of Fonzie in “Happy Days” and how he would continually choke on the phrase, “I was wrong.” Eventually, The Fonz settled on, “I was not exactly right.”

Sherman didn’t even go that far. Despite the jarring sight of an irate Sherman jawing with coaches in the middle of a game for the second time this year — and this time, involving a play call on offense, which would seem to be way out of his bailiwick — he said he had no regrets, no apologies.

Asked if he would have any problem if an offensive player yelled at defensive coordinator Kris Richard on the sideline, Sherman replied, “If we had done something like a zero blitz in the Super Bowl and got bombed for a touchdown to lose the game, then I’m sure we’d be understandable of their reasoning.”

Not much subtlety there.

This is very dangerous territory for Sherman, who didn’t exactly cover himself with glory after the news conference when he threatened to ruin the career of radio host Jim Moore, who had asked a tough but fair question. That was far out of a line for a guy who generally is exemplary in his cooperation with the media, and to his credit Sherman later expressed “regret” in a tweet for letting it get personal.

Sherman thrives on the edge. It’s what makes him such a great cornerback and such a compelling personality. He spoke with some disdain Tuesday about those who go through life with their foot on the brake, contrasting that with the Seahawks’ mentality.

“We push the limit, we push the envelope, because we’re competitors,” he said. “We know what it takes to get to the mountain top. Since most people don’t understand that, it’s hard for them to comprehend what’s going on here. But it’s not hard for my teammates, because we see eye to eye on it.”

But you have to wonder how long Seahawks players will be OK with what essentially is vigilante critiquing by Sherman, conducted in full view of the world, rather than in the privacy of the locker room or coach’s office. And then making it clear in postgame interviews Thursday, and again Tuesday, that his grievance was over the pass play called on first-and-goal.

We already have seen the Broncos erupt in an offense-vs.-defense divide after their 16-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. Sherman and Carroll both say that none such rift exists on the Seahawks. But how are, say, Doug Baldwin and Jimmy Graham supposed to feel when Sherman is implying that going for a pass from the 1-yard line is an indiscretion worth going ballistic over?

Sherman answered that very question Tuesday, expressing the belief that they’re OK with it “because they understand the history,” he said.

That’s another direct reference to the Super Bowl XLIX decision, obviously still festering, to forgo a Marshawn Lynch run at the 1, resulting in the stunning interception that cost Seattle a second consecutive title. It stands to reason that it still burns to the core, but throwing your coaches and by intimation your teammates under the bus isn’t the solution, no matter how much the Seahawks pride themselves on open dialogue.

“When you’re on a winning team, everyone knows it’s coming from a winning place,” Sherman said at one point.

But there’s a limit to that philosophy, and Sherman is pushing it. In fact, he’s pushed past it. Sherman had a chance Tuesday to back off his inflammatory remarks but instead chose to double down. He pretty much said that anyone who questions him doesn’t have credibility if they didn’t play or coach the game.

“And some of the people who do make those opinions have been fired from their jobs,” he said. “That’s why they don’t coach anymore.”

It will be interesting to hear what Carroll, who spoke to the media before Sherman and thus didn’t have a chance to respond, has to say about all this. On Friday, he had called the outburst “a teachable moment,” one that Carroll felt confident Sherman would learn and grow from.

“We addressed the issues of being a disruption, a disturbing moment in the game and all of that,” Carroll said Friday. “He didn’t want to affect his team that way. He didn’t want to do that.”

Carroll also said then, “He has a lot to offer the world, and I’m proud to say he’s growing, he’s learning and he’s getting better. This was a good instance for him to check it and figure it out and how to make the right decision on how to move forward, and he’s going to do that.’’

After his heat-of-the-moment diatribe against Michael Crabtree to Erin Andrews, in the immediate aftermath of the NFC title game in 2014, Sherman apologized for taking the focus from a victory that put the Seahawks in the Super Bowl. He had a chance to similarly defuse the fallout from Thursday’s victory, but he wasn’t nearly so artful this time.

Asked why his sideline display didn’t constitute insubordination, Sherman replied, “Because what’s our rule? Protect the team. It goes both ways, and that’s what Pete and me talked about.”

I think Sherman truly believes he is protecting the team by standing up for what he believes in and refusing to back down. It has worked beautifully for him, and for the Seahawks, in most situations over the years. Carroll’s way is to give his players almost complete freedom to express themselves and deal with the ramifications, whatever they are. It’s hard to argue it hasn’t worked.

This was one case, however, in which Sherman should have mulled over what happened Thursday and found it within him to utter the three simple but powerful words: “I was wrong.”