Richard Sherman says he's not surprised by Michael Bennett's allegation that he was a victim of excessive force by Las Vegas police because it happens to many black men on a regular basis

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was somber and pensive as he was asked for his thoughts on his teammate Michael Bennett’s allegation that he was a victim of police brutality in an incident that occurred in Las Vegas last week.

On Wednesday morning, Bennett and his representatives issued a press release alleging that when Bennett was walking back to his hotel on the night of August 26, he ran from what sounded to him like gun shots, only to then be ordered to the ground by a Las Vegas Police Department officer at gunpoint and warned that if he moved, the officer would “blow me (expletive) head off.”

Sherman said that after the incident occurred last week, Bennett had come to himself and Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin to ask for their advice on how to proceed.

“We gave our advice and he did as he did. He talked to a lot of people,” Sherman said. “We had talks with him on how he should word it.”

But the incident didn’t really come as any surprise to Sherman or to several other Seahawks players interviewed Wednesday at the Virginia Mason Athletic Facility in Renton.

“It’s unfortunate,” Sherman said of Bennett’s experience. “We’re obviously happy he made it out. But, day in the life, though. I’m sure, as he said, it’s something he’s been through before and is going to have to go through again.

“No amount of money, no amount of fame or notoriety can keep you from things like that happening to you. It’s just an unfortunate part of life.”

Sherman said he’s experienced racial profiling on multiple occasions throughout his life.

“You live in the inner city, that’s how it goes,” Sherman said. “A black man between the size of 6-4, and 5-3, they gonna get you. But thankfully I made it out alive, and (Bennett) made it out alive.”

Sherman said he last experienced racial profiling during his Stanford career. One day, he was out in the east side of Palo Alto – which, Sherman says, “is much different from the other side of Palo Alto” – getting some Jamaican food.

“I just got hemmed up. Wrong place wrong time,” Sherman said, describing his altercation with police. “There was a shooting not too far from where we were. I looked like the suspect, had dreadlocks or I guess (it was) my build. But they let me go.”

In another instance from his college days, Sherman said he drove out to a nice neighborhood to help a neighbor move some furniture and ended up getting the police called on him.

“It was a neighborhood I’d never been to before, and the driveway was really long. I was looking around, driving slowly through the neighborhood. I knocked on the door, introduced myself to the guy, and we were standing (inside) waiting for my teammates, and we come outside to a hard hard,” Sherman said. “And it’s the police out the door, guns drawn. … they were like ‘hands up, get out. Is there anyone else in the house?’

“The neighbors called the police. Because I looked suspicious and they thought I was robbing the place. So they came with nine police cars and everything.”

Rookie defensive tackle Nazair Jones says he’s also been a victim of racial profiling though he declined to go into details.

“I don’t want to go into that. But I’ve definitely during my time have had that happen,” said Jones said, who’s from Roanoke Rapids, N.C. “Especially where I’m from, if you’re a big, black guy with nice things, people assume. They don’t assume good stuff. They assume the bad.”

Linebacker Terence Garvin didn’t hear about Bennett’s experience with the Las Vegas police until Wednesday morning. He said he’s never experienced anything as extreme as that, but agreed with his teammates that it does happen to black men.

Still, he was surprised that it had happened to Bennett.

“It’s surprising because it’s not like he’s a low-profile person. He’s somebody with a face, somebody with a name. It’s crazy that happened to him. It’s terrible that happened to him,” Garvin said.

That, was exactly Sherman’s point.

“Honestly, a lot of guys have dealt with this throughout their lives,” Sherman said. “It’s gonna happen to you at least once or twice in your life, maybe more. You’ve just got to respond to it the right way and try to stay clam and do everything they tell you to do. And hopefully they do the right thing. And thankfully, Mike did, and they allowed him to walk away.”

So, what needs to happen for these incidents to stop occurring?

“I wish I knew,” Sherman said. “If I knew, I’d be doing more. Giving money to different causes. Giving money to police departments so they have more people and can better educate their officers. Give money to the people who’ve dealt with this violence and lost sons, fathers and mothers.”

Sherman’s final message was this: “I pray that society gets to a place where this is a rarity, where this is obscene and this is outrageous and the entire world is outraged by it,” Sherman said. “I think there are some people that are outraged by it… but a lot of people are quietly outraged by it. Silently outraged by it. Not a lot of people are actually doing things as if they happened to you.”