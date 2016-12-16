Seahawks Richard Sherman and K.J. Wright were fined for plays in the 38-10 loss to Green Bay last Sunday.

Two Seahawks — cornerback Richard Sherman and linebacker K.J. Wright — were fined for hits during Seattle’s game at Green Bay last Sunday (fines are typically confirmed on Friday of each week).

Wright was docked $48,620 for a blow to Green Bay tight end Richard Rodgers that drew a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. The fine was raised since Wright is considered a repeat offender — he was fined $23,000 last year for a hit on Arizona receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

Sherman was fined $18,231 for a hit on Green Bay’s Davante Adams away from the ball, a play that did not draw a penalty. After the play was pointed out via Twitter, Sherman initially took to Twitter to say that he had the right to hit Adams because Aaron Rodgers was out of the pocket. A later review of the play, though, showed that Rodgers was not out of the pocket.