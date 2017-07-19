NFL players such as Sherman look at guaranteed baseball and NBA contracts and can’t help but want some of that action. But the power structure is vastly different in the NFL, where the owners have historically prevailed in labor negotiations.

Richard Sherman’s provocative comments the other day about how NFL players need to be prepared to strike like their MLB and NBA brethren got me thinking about Marvin Miller. And how vastly different the labor worlds are in baseball (and even basketball) as opposed to football, making Sherman’s well-meaning — and accurate — sentiment extremely difficult to pull off in the real world.

Miller was the man who founded the Major League Baseball Players Association in 1966 and turned it into the most powerful union in sports history. In my former life as a baseball reporter for 25 years, I was privileged to have several conversations with Miller before his death in 2012 at age 95 — cogent and feisty until the end. Miller lived in New York, had a listed number and was happy to answer any questions you had about his past negotiations — perhaps because he so thoroughly schooled baseball’s owners in each and every one.

Whenever a new collective-bargaining agreement (CBA) was on the table, Miller would counsel the players, “Wait, they will crack.”

And they always did, except for once, in 1994, when the owners were determined to break the union and institute their long-desired goal of a salary cap. This time, management held firm through a 232-day strike and the cancellation of the World Series, bunkered in until the end. They prepared to field teams of replacement players in the 1995 season. In the meantime, owners declared an impasse in negotiations and unilaterally imposed a salary cap and other desired changes in the game’s financial structure.

Some even wondered if the players, out of work for six months and counting, would be the ones that finally cracked this time. I don’t think they would have. But we never found out, because just before the season was to open, U.S. District Judge Sonia Sotomayor — now on the Supreme Court — agreed with the union’s charges of unfair labor practices by MLB and granted an injunction to return the players to work under the terms of the expired CBA.

It was the last time baseball owners would make a serious run at a salary cap — so far, anyway. And it was the last time labor turmoil tore apart the game — so far, anyway. The sides are now working on more than 20 years of labor peace, with five successful CBA negotiations — no work stoppages — since the strike. Everyone is relatively happy. Players’ salaries have skyrocketed — every penny guaranteed, up to and including the $325 million owed Giancarlo Stanton. But revenues have skyrocketed as well, and the value of franchises has increased exponentially.

NFL players such as Sherman, meanwhile, look at the baseball contracts, and especially at the recent astounding free-agent deals signed by NBA players the past two years — also 100 percent guaranteed — and can’t help but want some of that action. It’s hard to blame them when they have the shortest careers and the most severe injury risk, yet live in a world where fully guaranteed contracts are a pipe dream.

Sherman spoke out last week about the upcoming labor negotiations in 2021 while at the ESPYs, but he hardly was the first. Defensive tackle Chris Baker of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tweeted a year ago, on July 1, 2016: “I say let’s have another lockout until we get guaranteed contracts these NBA guys are getting.” And Baker came back last week with this tweet: “Can we just have another lockout I want some #NBA MONEY.”

That’s in line with what Sherman said: “If we want to get anything done, players have to be willing to strike. That’s the thing that guys need to 100 percent realize. You’re going to have to miss games, you’re going to have to lose some money if you’re willing to make the point, because that’s how MLB and NBA got it done.”

And therein lies the problem, particularly when compared with MLB players, who stayed unified through eight work stoppages because they had an established history of prevailing in the end. As Miller said, the owners always cracked, and he had the evidence to prove it.

But the power structure is vastly different in the NFL, where the owners have historically prevailed in labor negotiations. When players struck for a month in 1987, numerous stars, such as Joe Montana, Randy White, Mark Gastineau, Doug Flutie, Steve Largent and others, crossed the picket lines. That would be unthinkable in baseball. The players eventually won a form of free agency, but it came with a salary cap. The NFLPA, while certainly able to achieve gains for its members, has not been able to create a structure that ensures fully guaranteed contracts for even its superstars. The upper hand remains, as it always has, with the owners.

I remember calling Miller during baseball’s CBA negotiations in 2002, when the hot item of contention was a luxury tax. He told me he didn’t believe the owners were trying to break the union, only to “stamp it under their feet, like all the other sports. They’d love a company union like they have in basketball and football, where when they say, ‘Salary cap,’ the union says, ‘How much?’ ”

The NBA still has a salary cap, but its players are getting eye-popping contracts — $1.72 billion bestowed on the first day of free agency in 2016, and nearly $1 billion this year — largely because of the increases they negotiated in that cap. It’s all tied to the massive upswing in NBA television revenues, from $930 million a year to $2.67 billion a year under their new TV package, leading to a 34 percent increase in the cap.

Meanwhile, the share of the far vaster NFL revenues going to players, according to Vice Sports, has dropped from 59 percent in the final deal negotiated by the late union leader Gene Upshaw, to 47 percent in the most recent CBA negotiated in 2011 — after a lockout — by current chief DeMaurice Smith.

It’s obvious what NFL players have going against them in their quest to match the NBA rise, beyond just history.

For one thing, sheer roster size — 1,696 players that must get paid, compared with 450 in the NBA — logically dictates lower average salaries.

And with NFL careers that average just 3.5 years because of the massive toll that the sport takes on players’ bodies, owners are going to fight hard against guaranteed contracts. Just as important, players will be reluctant to give up those precious earning years to make a stand for future generations.

Former Colts All-Pro Jeff Saturday, a member of the NFLPA’s executive board during the 2011 negotiations, spoke to Forbes of the pressures facing players.

“You’ve got to, you got to remember the time we were in, being locked out. Guys’ contracts were up. Unrestricted free agents were panicked. This is their time to hit. They’re calling you. As you’re negotiating, you’re just not negotiating with the owners. You negotiate with those guys and their agents who are calling, saying, ‘When is this deal going to be done? We’ve got to get this done. I’ve got to get back playing. How much time am I going to be out?’

“The nation as a whole is looking at it. Everyone wants the game to get back.”

Those forces won’t have changed by 2021. And that makes Sherman’s desire for a unified group of players willing to miss games and lose money seem like a longshot.