Expelliarmus! Richard Sherman brought some magic to his weekly news conference on Wednesday, dressing up as Harry Potter.

Richard Sherman always keeps it interesting in his weekly news conferences.

On Wednesday, with Halloween weekend looming, the Seahawks star defensive back came out dressed as Harry Potter, complete with wand.

“When you’re a wizard, like we are out here, sometimes you have to show it to the Muggles out in the world,” Sherman said. “We’ve got a lot of wizards. My son’s a wizard. Earl Thomas does some magical things. Michael Bennett is Black Santa but he’s also a wizard. “

Watch a sampling of his news conference below:

Sherman answered a few questions related to acclaimed series of books, naming “Order of the Phoenix” as his favorite. And he found time to make fun of Seattle Times reporter Jayson Jenks, who recently wrote about Sherman’s “family tree” of inspiration.

Eventually, the star cornerback answered questions related to football, including his thoughts on the Seahawks’ intense defensive performance in last Sunday’s 6-6 tie against the Cardinals. Sherman said he had two bags of IV’s after the game.

In the past, Sherman has used his weekly news conference as a platform to spotlight issues, like last month when he took no questions and talked about two black men who were shot by police. And during the 2014 season, he brought a cutout of Doug Baldwin with him as a form of protest over his teammate Marshawn Lynch getting fined for not complying with media obligations.