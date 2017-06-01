A celebration of life was held for Seahawk Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy on Thursday.
Coach Pete Carroll led a contingent of Seahawks who represented the team Thursday at a celebration of the life of Hall of Fame defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy in his hometown of Osceola, Ark.
The celebration was held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
According to a Tweet from fellow Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, who like Kennedy played at the University of Miami, Carroll revealed that the team will wear Kennedy’s jersey number 96 all year.
That would likely be in the form of a helmet or jersey decal — the team has yet to officially announce how Kennedy will be honored this season but has said he wold be remembered in some fashion.
Kennedy passed away suddenly on May 23. A cause of death isn’t expected for another 10-12 weeks until toxicology results are in.
