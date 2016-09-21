The Seahawks Wednesday released fullback Will Tukuafu and signed running back Terrence Magee to the practice squad

The Seahawks on Wednesday released veteran fullback Will Tukuafu from their 53-man roster while signing running back Terrence Magee to the practice squad..

The Seahawks did not fill Tukuafu’s spot on the 53-man roster, meaning the team has an opening it will almost certainly fill at some point between now and Sunday’s 1:05 p.m. game against the 49ers at CenturyLink Field (rosters have to be set 24 hours prior to the game).

The 32-year-old Tukuafu was re-signed last week and played seven snaps in Sunday’s 9-3 loss at Los Angeles against the Rams.

He had been released initially in the cutdown to 53 before the first week and then brought back after the first game. By doing that, the Seahawks did not have to guarantee all of his $760,000 contract for this season — as a vested veteran his contract would have been guaranteed if he were on the roster the first week. Instead, the Seahawks can now pay Tukuafu week-to-week and it’s possible they could bring him back later if they see fit but are preserving some roster and salary cap flexibility in the meantime with his release on Wednesday.

The Seahawks may be desiring to have some roster flexibility due to the health of a couple of running backs — Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise. Rawls will be limited in practice this week after suffering a leg strain in Sunday’s game (Carroll referred to it as being in his shin). Prosise will attempt to practice again this week with a wrap on his hand after breaking a bone in his wrist.

Rawls was hurt in the second quarter last week and Prosise did not play at all after being declared inactive, leaving the Seahawks with just two tailbacks for the second half Sunday — Christine Michael and Alex Collins — along with Tukuafu at fullback.

The Seahawks brought in three running backs for workouts on Tuesday, including former Arizona Cardinal Kerwynn Williams.

Magee was not reported as one of them, but was signed to the practice squad on Wednesday and took part in practice.

Magee, who played at Louisville, was an undrafted rookie free agent a year ago who played four games for the Ravens.

Magee was in training camp this year with the Rams, rushing for 140 yards on 20 carries in the preseason including a 73-yard touchdown against Denver.

Magee, who played at LSU, is listed at 5-8, 214 pounds.