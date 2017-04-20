The Seahawks will open the 2017 regular season at Green Bay on Sept. 10 and the home opener will be against the 49ers on Sept. 17.

If the release of the regular season schedule the past few years may have given the Seahawks and their fans more than a few reasons to complain, it was hard to find much not to like about the 2017 slate released Thursday afternoon.

The Seahawks have no road games on consecutive weekends for the first time in team history, have just one 10 a.m. start, and also won’t play any road games likely to be impacted by cold weather.

There were two potential minor quibbles:

1, For the third straight year, the bye week comes in the first half of the season — week six. But that’s later than two of the past three years, including last season when it came in week five, and Seattle also has something of a mini-bye late in the year with a Thursday night game against Arizona on Nov. 9 and then a home game against the Eagles on Nov. 20.

2, And Seattle has just four prime time games — one fewer than the maximum that can be scheduled prior to the season.

But the Seahawks were said not to be complaining about that in comparison to all else that the schedule yielded while also understanding up to two more games could be flexed to prime time later.

Seattle begins on the road at Green Bay on Sept. 10 and will open at home the following weekend against the 49ers.

The four prime time games consist of two Sunday night affairs – home against Indianapolis on Oct. 1 and Philadelphia on Dec. 3 — a Thursday night game at Arizona on Nov. 9 and a Monday nighter at home against the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 20.

Opponents and locations had previously been set via the NFL’s schedule formula with dates, times and TV designations coming Thursday.

The season opener at Green Bay marks the third straight year the Seahawks and Packers have met in the regular season at Lambeau Field. It is also the fifth time since 2011 that the Seahawks have begun the season on the road.

Green Bay has won the last two as part of a seven-game winning streak against Seattle at home that dates to 1999. The game will also mark the Seattle debut for free agent signee running back Eddie Lacy, who spent the last four years with the Packers.

Seattle will play its home opener the following week against the 49ers.

Then comes a stretch of three road games in four weeks, but with a bye in between to separate the final two away games — at Tennessee, vs. Indianapolis at home, at the Los Angeles Rams, a bye and then at the New York Giants.

But from there Seattle will play six of its final 10 games at home, alternating home and road for the entire second half of the season.

The only 10 a.m. start comes at Jacksonville on Dec. 10 — the Seahawks had five 10 a.m. games during the Super Bowl title year of 2013.

For the second straight year Seattle will play on Christmas Eve, this time on the road at Dallas (last year the Seahawks hosted Arizona).

Seattle will conclude its regular season Dec. 31 with a home game against Arizona. That also will be the fourth game against an NFC West opponent in the second half of the season as the schedule is again somewhat backloaded with divisional opponents.

The complete Seahawks schedule is below:

Sept. 10 — at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 17 — vs. San Francisco, 1:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 24 — at Tennessee, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 1 — vs. Indianapolis, 5:30 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 8 — at L.A. Rams, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 15 —Bye week

Oct. 22 — at New York Giants, 1:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 29 — vs. Houston, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 5 — vs. Washington, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 9 — at Arizona, 5:25 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 20 — vs. Atlanta, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 26 — at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 3 — vs. Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 10 — at Jacksonville, 10 a.m. (FOX)

Dec. 17 — vs. L.A. Rams, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 24 — at Dallas, 1:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 31 — vs. Arizona, 1:25 p.m. (FOX)