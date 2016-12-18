The Seahawks moved back into the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs Sunday when the New York Giants beat Detroit.

Thanks to the New York Giants’ 17-6 win over Detroit Sunday, the Seahawks again have it solely in their control to get the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

The win by the Giants meant Seattle moved past Detroit in seeding in the NFC — the Seahawks are 9-4-1 and the Lions now 9-5.

And simply put, if Seattle wins its final two games — at home Saturday against the Cardinals and then at San Francisco on Jan. 1 — then the Seahawks will be no worse than the No. 2 seed.

Dallas continues to lead the NFC with an 11-2 record heading into its game against Tampa Bay Sunday night.

New York improved to 10-4 with the win. But only division winners get the top four seeds, so Seattle remains as the No. 2 seed since its record is better than the teams at the top of the other divisions — Detroit in the NFC North and Atlanta/Tampa Bay in the NFC South. The Falcons and Bucs are each 8-5 heading into their games Sunday and cannot pass the Seahawks.

Either Dallas or the Giants will win the NFC East — the Giants win Sunday meant the Cowboys could not clinch the NFC East this weekend — but Seattle cannot finish behind both of them in the seedings (though also worth noting that if Dallas wins Sunday night then the Seahawks will have no chance to get the No. 1 seed. Seattle remains alive for the No. 1 seed if the Cowboys lose to Tampa Bay Sunday night).

Seattle will be a significant favorite in each game as the Cardinals entered Sunday with a 5-7-1 record while the 49ers have the worst record in the conference at 1-12.

Detroit now has games remaining at Dallas and then at home against the Packers.

While the Lions were losing in New York, the Packers were winning in Chicago, and Detroit now has to worry as much about holding on to the NFC North title — Green Bay, after its 30-27 win Sunday over the Bears, is now 8-6, a game behind Detroit. But since the Packers beat Detroit earlier this season, Green Bay would win the division if it were to beat Detroit again and the teams end tied for the division title.

Getting the No. 2 seed would mean Seattle would be assured of hosting a game in the divisional round on either Jan. 14 or Jan. 15. As the No. 2 seed, Seattle would host the highest-remaining seed after the wild card round of games (meaning, either of the teams that would enter the playoffs as the No. 3, 4 or 5 seeds).

The Seahawks have never been a No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

The only times Seattle has gotten a bye through to the divisional playoff round came in the three years when the Seahawks were a No. 1 seed — 2005, 2013 and 2014. Each of those years, the Seahawks won divisional and conference title games at home to advance to the Super Bowl.