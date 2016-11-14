Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin took to Twitter Monday to state that he is concerned about the direction of the United States and hopes to do his part to try to create change.

Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin, who last Wednesday called the results of the presidential election “disheartening” took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to further state his views on where the country is headed and ask that we “should expect more from each other.”

Baldwin and fellow Stanford grad and close friend Richard Sherman each on Wednesday said they had been disappointed in the election.

“I don’t know if I can put it (his disappointment) in degrees,” said Baldwin, who grew up in Gulf Coast, Fla. “It’s just there’s a whole bunch of context that goes with it, and I thought that a lot of the things that we have seen in the past few months kind of brought up a lot of old emotions and old feelings. In terms of growing up in the South and being around a more conservative area, it resonated with me pretty painfully that that’s what our population wanted. That’s what the country wanted, and to move in that direction is disheartening to some degree.”

On Monday, Baldwin published 24 Tweets with his views on where the country is headed, specifically focusing on financial inequality and that the rich are holding increasing power.

“The way of life of many Americans is being destroyed,” Baldwin Tweet. “Inequality is greater than it has ever been. And solidarity is no where to be found.”

Baldwin also Tweeted that he would like to change some of his actions.

“I pledge to change the way I think,” he Tweeted. “To be more empathetic to those with experiences I haven’t endured.”

Baldwin, who tied a career-high with three TD receptions in Sunday’s 31-24 win over the Patriots, signed a new four-year, $46 million contract last spring.

Here is a sampling of his tweets:

When I was younger, I was fascinated by what it meant to be the President of the United States. A leader of the people and for the people. — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) November 14, 2016

Somewhere in my younger adult hood I lost faith in the system. I hated politics. As an observant child I saw more inequality than equality. — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) November 14, 2016

They control the gathering/distribution of wealth and power by distracting us with the importance of keeping up with the Kardashians. — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) November 14, 2016

It goes far beyond racism in my eyes. Because if the slave owners were black and the slaves were white, we’d probably have the same issues. — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) November 14, 2016

When you pull back the layers of inequality, it exposes classism. One class wants to oppress another class in order to maintain/gain power. — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) November 14, 2016

We allow it by being uninformed. By being uneducated. And that is what the 1% of the 1% want us to be. Ignorant to the facts. — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) November 14, 2016

The fact is that we are not currently living in a democracy. The fact is that the 1% of the 1% buy politicians and write policies. — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) November 14, 2016

We’ve become a society more concerned with being individuals and looking out for oneself that we have forgotten the meaning of democracy. — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) November 14, 2016

I know my thoughts may be concerning to some, but being on both sides of the coin has given me a great perspective. — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) November 14, 2016

It’s scary to think that we are on a path to granting the wealthiest people in the world, the power to control the masses. — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) November 14, 2016

And maybe that is why so many people were willing to vote for a president that didn’t meet previous expectations for a president. — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) November 14, 2016

The way of life of many Americans is being destroyed. Inequality is greater than it has ever been. And solidarity is no where to be found. — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) November 14, 2016

The dream that America once promised has become a nightmare for a lot of people. The lack of hope and empathy has created despair and pain. — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) November 14, 2016

Empathy and sympathy for not only your fellow American but your fellow human has been lost. We are more concerned with status at any means. — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) November 14, 2016

Expect more from each other. But more importantly, expect more from yourself. Do better. — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) November 14, 2016

Ecclesiates 5:10 – Whoever loves money never has enough; whoever loves wealth is never satisfied with their income. This too is meaningless. — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) November 14, 2016

Luke 12:15 – Then he said to them, “Be on your guard against all kinds of greed; life does not consist in an abundance of possessions.” — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) November 14, 2016

I pledge to change the way I think. To be more empathetic to those with experiences I haven’t endured. — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) November 14, 2016

I pledge to be more observant.

To listen with two ears and to watch with two eyes. And ask questions. — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) November 14, 2016

I hope by my expression in these few tweets that others will join in pledging to do better. My fear of the alternative is my motivation. — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) November 14, 2016