Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin took to Twitter Monday to state that he is concerned about the direction of the United States and hopes to do his part to try to create change.
Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin, who last Wednesday called the results of the presidential election “disheartening” took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to further state his views on where the country is headed and ask that we “should expect more from each other.”
Baldwin and fellow Stanford grad and close friend Richard Sherman each on Wednesday said they had been disappointed in the election.
“I don’t know if I can put it (his disappointment) in degrees,” said Baldwin, who grew up in Gulf Coast, Fla. “It’s just there’s a whole bunch of context that goes with it, and I thought that a lot of the things that we have seen in the past few months kind of brought up a lot of old emotions and old feelings. In terms of growing up in the South and being around a more conservative area, it resonated with me pretty painfully that that’s what our population wanted. That’s what the country wanted, and to move in that direction is disheartening to some degree.”
On Monday, Baldwin published 24 Tweets with his views on where the country is headed, specifically focusing on financial inequality and that the rich are holding increasing power.
“The way of life of many Americans is being destroyed,” Baldwin Tweet. “Inequality is greater than it has ever been. And solidarity is no where to be found.”
Baldwin also Tweeted that he would like to change some of his actions.
“I pledge to change the way I think,” he Tweeted. “To be more empathetic to those with experiences I haven’t endured.”
Baldwin, who tied a career-high with three TD receptions in Sunday’s 31-24 win over the Patriots, signed a new four-year, $46 million contract last spring.
Here is a sampling of his tweets:
I want my children to live in a world/country that is better than what we currently live in. And I don’t think that’s too much to ask.
— Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) November 14, 2016
