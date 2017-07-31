The Seahawks have re-signed veteran linebacker Mike Morgan and released Arthur Brown.

Morgan was the team’s starting strongside linebacker for much of last season but he played just nine games after having abdominal surgery at mid-season and officially making three starts.

Morgan has been with Seattle since 2011 and has played in 76 games. Morgan also played under coach Pete Carroll at USC. He became an unrestricted free agent following last season and had gone unsigned.

Assuming the team swaps out Brown for Morgan then the Seahawks will still have 10 linebackers on their roster.

Morgan will be thrown right back into the mix at strongside linebacker. Free agent signee Terence Garvin appeared to be running with the first unit at SLB during Sunday’s first training camp practice.

Veteran free agent Michael Wilhoite also has been considered a contender for the SLB role.