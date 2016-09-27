The Seahawks on Tuesday re-signed seventh-round pick Zac Brooks, a running back from Clemson, to the team's practice squad.

The Seahawks re-signed running back Zac Brooks to their practice squad on Tuesday, releasing WR Antwan Goodley to make room.

Brooks was one of Seattle’s seventh-round picks in the 2016 draft out of Clemson. After battling a hamstring injury in training camp and seeing sparing playing time in the preseason (17 yards on six carries) he was waived at the cutdown to 75 and has been a free agent since.

But with the Seahawks looking for some depth at the running back spot with Thomas Rawls out a few weeks with a cracked bone in his fibula, Brooks is now back.

That was Seattle’s only listed transaction on Tuesday, with the Seahawks not making any changes at the quarterback spot despite the injury to Russell Wilson on Sunday — which might be a further indication that the Seahawks indeed expect Wilson to play Sunday against the Jets, as coach Pete Carroll said on Monday. Seattle has Trevone Boykin as the only other QB on its 53-man roster with former Skyline High star Jake Heaps on the practice squad (player can be promoted off the practice squad to the active roster any time until 24 hours prior to kickoff).

Indicative of Seattle’s need to continue searching for depth at tailback, the Seahawks were reported by several national NFL media outlets to have brought in four running backs for tryouts on Tuesday, including tailbacks Bernard Pierce, who has 1,345 yards in four NFL seasons, and Kenny Hilliard (who has been with the Texans); and fullbacks Tommy Bohanon, who has played in 36 games the last three years with the Jets, and Darrel Young, who played in 90 games from 2010-15 with Washington.

With Rawls out, Seattle is down to four running backs — Christine Michael, Alex Collins, C.J. Prosise and Terrence Magee. Prosise, though, has not played since the opener due to a broken bone in his wrist.

That Seattle brought in two fullbacks indicates the Seahawks are continuing to explore options at that position. Seattle does not currently have a listed fullback on its roster after releasing veteran Will Tukuafu last week, and waiving Tani Tupou, who started the opener at that spot. Seattle used tight end Luke Willson in some fullback-roles on Sunday against the 49ers and could continue to explore filling those duties that way with Nick Vannett expected back this week, giving the Seahawks four healthy tight ends on its 53-man roster.

Seattle was also reported to have worked out DB Chimdi Chekwa, WR Jamel Johnson, LB Randell Johnson and DE Rufus Johnson.

Seattle’s practice squad is at the maximum 10 players after Seattle on Monday signed offensive lineman Robert Myers.