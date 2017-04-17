The Seahawks on Monday re-signed linebacker Kache Palacio, who played at Washington State University.

The Seahawks on Monday added another linebacker, this one a familiar name, re-signing Kache Palacio, who played at Washington State University and spent most of last season on Seattle’s practice squad.

Palacio ended the season on Seattle’s Practice Squad/Injured Reserve list. Palacio was not immediately re-signed, as were most of the members of the practice squad, while he recovered from his injury (which was not disclosed).

But now healthy, Palacio has been re-signed in time for the beginning of the Seahawks’ official off-season program on Tuesday.

The 6-1, 237-pounder was initially signed by the Seahawks last August as a fullback then moved almost immediately to linebacker, playing both weakside and middle linebacker during training camp.

He finished the preseason with a flourish, making seven tackles and a fumble recovery in Seattle’s final game at Oakland as the Seahawks rallied to win, 23-21, which earned him a practice squad spot.

Seattle has been particularly active at the linebacker position in the offseason, having signed three veteran free agents in Michael Wilhoite, Terence Garvin and Arthur Brown. The re-signing of Palacio gives Seattle nine linebackers on its current roster. Seattle may also still bring back veteran Mike Morgan, an unrestricted free agent who remains unsigned.

The signing of Palacio gives Seattle 77 players on its current roster as it begins its offseason program. Teams can have a maximum of 90 players on their rosters during the offseason/training camp.

Seattle has seven picks in the upcoming NFL Draft April 27-29.

Palacio, a native of Gardena, Calif., finished his WSU career with 146 tackles in four seasons.