Former Skyline High star Jake Heaps is back for another round with the Seattle Seahawks. Heaps announced Monday he had re-signed with the team as a free agent, adding to Seattle’s backup quarterback depth.

Heaps was with Seattle on a few occasions last season, as well, throwing for 64 yards on 19 attempts in the preseason before being released, including going 4-6 for 27 yards in the final preseason game, a 23-21 win at Oakland.

He then was re-signed in September to the practice squad in the wake of injuries to starting QB Russell Wilson before again being released.

Heaps will apparently give Seattle four quarterbacks heading into OTAs — Wilson, Trevone Boykin and Skyler Howard, a rookie from West Virginia who the team said on Saturday had signed as an undrafted free agent.

The Seahawks are expected to announce their official list of UDFA signings on Monday.

Heaps led Skyline to three state titles before then playing at BYU, Kansas and Miami in college. He also was with the Jets in training camp in 2015.

While he was officially with the Seahawks for only a few months last year, he has kept a close association with the team and was invited by Wilson to participate in voluntary workouts in southern California that Wilson organized earlier this year.