The Seahawks on Tuesday made a few practice squad moves, including re-signing former Husky receiver Kevin Smith.

The Seahawks on Tuesday re-signed receiver Kevin Smith to their practice squad while releasing running backs Zac Brooks and Malcolm Johnson. That leaves one spot open on the team’s 10-man practice squad, which would likely be filled before the team begins its practice week on Wednesday.

Smith, who played at the University of Washington, played in seven games for the Seahawks in 2015 and both post-season games, making three catches for 43 yards in the regular season and two for 21 in the post-season.

Smith battled a hamstring injury throughout the pre-season this year, though, and was released in the cutdown to 75. He’s presumably now healthy and could work his way eventually into being a candidate to not only add depth at receiver but also contribute on special teams

Brooks, a seventh-round pick out of Clemson, has been on and off the practice squad a couple of different times this year, and had been re-signed last Tuesday, as had Johnson, in the wake of injuries to C.J. Prosise and Troymaine Pope.

But coach Pete Carroll on Monday spoke optimistically of Pope making a quick return from a high ankle sprain suffered against the Eagles.