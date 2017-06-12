Seahawks' running back Eddie Lacy passed another weigh-in Monday, checking in at under 250 pounds to earn $55,000.

The news was confirmed by Lacy’s agency.

The 27-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks in March that includes seven monthly weigh-in incentives designed to keep Lacy at an optimum weight.

The team wants Lacy under 250 throughout the summer and then under 245 during the season.

Lacy played four seasons with the Packers and at times battled weight issues — listed at 234 he was said to weigh as much as 267 this off-season.

Lacy talked about the incentive clauses last week calling them a “positive” challenge. Lacy will compete with Thomas Rawls this season for the starting running back job.