Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise practiced again in a red non-contact jersey on Thursday in Seattle’s last workout before leaving for Atlanta and a divisional playoff game against the Falcons Saturday afternoon.

But Prosise was listed as a full participant in the practice and coach Pete Carroll didn’t rule out that he could play against the Falcons in what would be his first game since fracturing his shoulder blade against the Eagles on Nov. 20.

“He made it through practice all this week and we’ll just take it day-to-day and take it to the stadium and see how it goes,” Carroll said.

Prosise is the only injury question for the Seahawks as they head to Atlanta.

Carroll said defensive tackle Tony McDaniel was cleared to play after sitting out the wildcard win over Detroit with a concussion and also said safety Jeron Johnson, listed as limited earlier in the week with a knee injury, was fine.

In fact, every player was listed as a full participant in practice other than cornerback Richard Sherman, who had a rest day (which is common for him on Friday practices, which this essentially was with the game on Saturday).

Carroll said earlier in the week the team would need to see that Prosise could “let it rip” in practice without being hesitant.

Thursday, he sounded optimistic about what he had seen from Prosise in practice.

“He’s gaining his confidence and kind of getting going again,” Carroll said. “It’s been a while — seven weeks or something like that. So he took a lot of turns yesterday and again today so he’s getting back.”

Still, Carroll reiterated no final decision would be made until gametime. ESPN reported that the team considers Prosise doubtful. Official pre-game declarations will not be made until Friday and Carroll indicated that the team is holding out at least some hope that Prosise can play.

“Not sure how we are going to do that but we’ll check him after the whole week’s work on Friday and see how it goes,” Carroll said, adding that what they need to see out of Prosise to know he can play is “when he has all the strength and he can do everything. He did practice all week, that’s a really good sign. So we’ll see what happens.”

The team has kept Prosise on the 53-man roster since he was injured in the hopes that he could return for the playoffs and add some playmaking out of the backfield — he has the team’s longest run this season by a tailback, a 72-yarder against the Eagles, and also caught 17 passes for 208 yards in eight regular season games.

Carroll also said running back Thomas Rawls, who had 27 carries against Detroit Saturday, had a good week and is ready for the Falcons.

“We worked it so that we got him freshened up for this weekend and he should be ready to roll,” Carroll said.