Eddie Lacy is expected to start again at tailback, with Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise to be held out one more week.

The Seahawks will again be without two of their main tailbacks — Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise — when they host Kansas City in their third preseason game Friday night at 5 p.m. at CenturyLink Field.

Coach Pete Carroll said following Thursday’s walk-through that each could probably play if it were needed but that with this being the preseason each will be held out another week.

Rawls is battling a sore ankle and Prosise groin tightness. Each also sat out last week, which allowed Eddie Lacy to get his first start as a Seahawk, which will apparently happen again.

Carroll said Rawls and Prosise are each “doing really well’’ and that “if we were playing in a regular season game they would be pushing to play.’’ But Carroll said it was decided “just take another week and get them through this weekend and then we know they will be better off.’’

That means each might play some in the final preseason game on Aug. 31 in Oakland.

Carroll said he wishes the team were getting some “continuity of them playing’’ but that health is the bigger issue this time of year.

Also out for another week is receiver Tyler Lockett, who has yet to play while continuing to come back from a broken tibia and fibula suffered last Dec. 24 against Arizona.

Carroll said Lockett “looked fast’’ in practice this week but that the team is being cautious in making sure he is ready to play before putting him on the field.

“There’s no reason to rush him,’’ Carroll said. “We are going to just continue to make sure we maximize the security and safety of his return.’’

Two players who sat out last week who will return are receiver Paul Richardson and linebacker K.J. Wright.

Richardson suffered a sprained shoulder in the first game against the Chargers but Carroll said he had a good week of practice and is ready to play.

Wright sat out last week to have a process done on his knee. Carroll clarified on Thursday that Wright had Regenokine treatment, which is not available in the U.S. but is in Germany. Many athletes have had the procedure which under one definition is described this way: “Anti-inflammatory factors are removed from the patient’s blood, manipulated, and then reinjected into the painful areas.’’

Wright returned to practice this week and will play.

Carroll said backup linebacker D.J. Alexander, acquired in a trade with the Chiefs prior to camp in exchange for Kevin Pierre-Louis, also had the treatment but did so a few days after Wright so he is not yet ready to play.

Among athletes who have had the procedure — reported to cost roughly $10,000 —- are Kobe Bryant, Alex Rodriguez and Fred Couples.

Former Seattle Mariners pitcher Charlie Furbush also had the procedure done in 2016 in Arizona. It’s unclear where Wright had the procedure.

Carroll had declined earlier in the week to discuss the process in detail but said Thursday: “Nobody has ever said and I have never had the OK that I can talk about it. I don’t even know if we can’t talk about it. I was always afraid I wouldn’t pronounce it right. But what I know it is called is regenokine. OK, that is the process they went through.”

Here are a few other personnel updates:

— Michael Wilhoite, considered the favorite for the strongside linebacker spot, has a nagging calf issue and won’t play for a second straight week. That figures to mean Terence Garvin getting another start.

— C Joey Hunt has a sore ankle and didn’t practice this week and will be held out.

— Cornerback DeAndre Elliott is going through the concussion protocol and sounds like may be out this week. That could give recently acquired Tramaine Brock that much more work at nickelback.