Russell Wilson may be the only member of Seattle's backfield whose job isn't up for grabs.

If the fourth and final exhibition game of every NFL season is quickly forgotten, it doesn’t mean there still weren’t a few things we learned.

Here are three key takeaways from the Seahawks’ 17-13 win over the Raiders Thursday night:

1. Seattle may have a tough decision on its hands when it comes to the backup quarterback position

The Seahawks probably went into training camp hoping Trevone Boykin would hold on to the job. Boykin is younger, having just completed his rookie season, leading to the idea he has more upside. And he’s less expensive — he is due to make just $545,000 this season.

Austin Davis, meanwhile, has a salary of $775,000 that has to be guaranteed for the season if he is on the roster week one since he is a vested veteran — that is not the case with Boykin.

But by just about any measure Davis outplayed Boykin during the preseason, with the caveat that he was running the third team and going against a third-team defense while Boykin typically went against second teamers.

Still, some of the stats are startling, and standing out most is that Davis had more than double the passer rating of Boykin — 115.9 to Boykin’s 66.2.

Davis was 24 of 35 for 316 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while Boykin was 30-50 for 410 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. After going 12-15 for 189 yards and a touchdown in the opener against the Chargers — a game in which he was helped greatly by four spectacular catches by Kasen Williams for 119 yards — Boykin’s play fell off markedly (though it’s worth noting that he had 95 yards rushing on 12 carries showing running Russell Wilson-like running ability that the team has said it would like to have in a backup. Davis, though, also has shown decent mobility).

After Davis led a late drive to win the game against the Raiders while Boykin was throwing two picks and getting sacked to end the first half and kill a potential field goal opportunity, Carroll used a meaningful word to describe what he saw from Davis — “poise.’’

Given that Davis has 10 NFL starts that maybe shouldn’t be a surprise that he would show that attribute in preseason games.

But that’s also a characteristic the Seahawks may really want out of a backup quarterback, whose main job if he had to play meaningful minutes would be to not lose the game — relying on the defense — before worrying about being the hero.

Carroll levied some pretty frank criticism at Boykin after the Oakland game saying that he “chucked’’ one of the passes that was picked off and adding that’s something the team looks down upon while also saying he didn’t meet the challenge at the end of the half.

Carroll, though, also said he thought Boykin had “a terrific preseason’’ overall.

We’ll soon find out if it was enough.

It makes little sense for Seattle to keep three quarterbacks on the roster so the Seahawks will almost certainly have to choose one or the other.

2. It’s hard to know what to make of Seattle’s tailback situation

As expected, Thomas Rawls and Eddie Lacy didn’t play in the final preseason game. But that means that Rawls played only in the opener against the Chargers, with just five carries on two yards. Lacy finished the preseason with 51 yards on 14 carries, an average of 3.6, far off the 5.1 he had with Green Bay last season before being injured. Chris Carson, meanwhile, had some really nice moments in he preseason. But he finished with his worst statistical performance against the Raiders with 19 yards on seven carries, finishing the preseason with 102 yards on 24 carries (4.3 average). Solid numbers overall, but the Raiders’ game also made it worth remembering that Carson remains a rookie of whom the jury is still a little bit out until he performs consistently in the regular season.

One of the most interesting sights of the Oakland game was that of C.J. Prosise on the field as much as he was — not that he stood out all that much with just five yards on three carries and one reception for three yards.

Prosise missed the previous two games with a groin injury and the team obviously wanted to see him play some — his only other preseason stat was one carry for three yards against the Chargers. None of those are numbers that wow you, making it hard to know what to expect once the regular season begins.

The caveat is that Russell Wilson didn’t play against Oakland and did no real running out of zone read sets in the preseason (he had 10 yards on six carries for the preseason). It is Wilson’s ability to run the zone read — making the right decisions and also serving as a threat to run himself — that the team considers so vital to its running game. That’s something that is kept under wraps in the preseason.

Maybe once Wilson gets out there running himself it will all look a lot better.

Of the four tailbacks mentioned above, Rawls is the only one we’ve seen really run that offense consistently well with Wilson, which is why he has to be considered at the top of the depth chart for now.

But it’s also fair to say there remains a lot of intrigue in how the running back position will fit together this year.

3. DeAndre Elliott’s injury unfortunately may have made the cornerback decisions a little easier

Elliott suffered a broken ankle against the Raiders, which given Carroll’s description of it as “bad’’ likely means he’s out for the year (the team would probably save its two short term Injured Reserve designations for later).

Elliott had already looked to be on the bubble of making the 53-man roster for another season, having appeared to drop from backup nickel to third-team with the addition of veteran Tramaine Brock.

Assuming Elliott goes on Injured Reserve, then the cornerback spot might have cleared up a bit, though with one big asterisk — the rumors that the team is shopping Jeremy Lane. Lane is the team’s starting nickel and if the Seahawks really did deal him, then Brock presumably becomes the starting nickel with no certain backup — Demetrius McCray, who appears unlikely to make the roster, served as the backup nickel behind Elliott against the Raiders but also suffered an ankle injury in the game.

Lane doesn’t figure to be easy to trade since his $4 million salary for this season has already been guaranteed and he has $7.25 million salary cap hits the next two years, meaning a team might consider him as something of a one-year rental.

But with Elliott likely gone, Seattle might be even more inclined to be happy enough to keep Lane around.

Also telling on Thursday was Pierre Desir starting at left cornerback with Neiko Thorpe on the right side. That seemed to indicate Desir has a good chance to make the final roster. In fact, barring a Lane trade, the most likely set of five corners — the usual number Seattle keeps – is Richard Sherman, Shaquill Griffin, Lane, Brock and Desir or Thorpe. Desir, though, seemed to play better against the Raiders and has been said by coaches to have had a good camp. If he might rank as the biggest surprise to make the roster if he indeed passes the cut on Saturday, it’s become much less of one of late.