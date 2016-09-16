Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made it through practice with a sprained ankle and will play against the Rams on Sunday, coach Pete Carroll said.

RENTON — Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will play against the Rams on Sunday, coach Pete Carroll said.

Wilson sprained his ankle last week against the Dolphins and had limited mobility the rest of the game. But Carroll said Wilson “made it through everything we asked him to do” this week.

Wilson said on Thursday that he was “ready to roll.” Carroll said Wilson will have no limitations.

Carroll said he was surprised Wilson was able to practice on Wednesday, “but it showed that the severity of it was such that he was able to manage it and handle it well.”

Wilson has never missed a game in his career, but it will be interesting to see if the ankle injury will affect Wilson’s ability to scramble or run. He’s been so dangerous as a freelance scrambler, and his ability to run the ball out of shotgun keeps defenses guessing.

Wilson pointed out earlier that he has had success throwing from the pocket before, and he’s right. But he’s done that while still have the option of running.

He was still effective in the second half after he injured his ankle, but the Seahawks didn’t ask him to run much, and he didn’t elect to do so much on his own, either.

Graham expected to play more: Tight end Jimmy Graham played just 17 snaps last week against Miami, but Carroll said Graham should be ready to play more significantly this Sunday.

“He had his best week,” Carroll said, “and he’s ready to just play in all situations now.”

Graham had knee surgery in December and didn’t play in the preseason. He had one catch — on the Seahawks’ game-winning drive in the fourth quarter — but it sounds like he’s going to play more this week.

Webb listed as questionable: Offensive lineman J’Marcus Webb, who started at right guard last week, was listed as questionable on Friday’s practice report with an ankle injury.

Webb didn’t practice on Friday, but when asked if Webb will play on Sunday, Carroll said, “I believe so. Counting on it.”

The Seahawks have three backup rookie offensive linemen on the roster: center Joey Hunt, offensive tackle George Fant and Rees Odhiambo.

Prosise status up in the air: Rookie running back C.J. Prosise injured his wrist during last week’s game, and Carroll hinted that because of the injury and what Prosise will have to wear as a result of it, his status for Sunday is unclear.

It’s obvious but worth pointing out that Prosise’s role as the team’s third-down running back relies heavily on his ability to catch the ball.

“He’s got something he’s wearing on his wrist that we have to take into account,” Carroll said. “We’ll let you know on game day.”

Thomas Rawls will start at running back, and the Seahawks also have Christine Michael and Alex Collins in the backfield. If Prosise can’t play, Michael is the best bet to pick up that role on third down.

Ifedi’s return still unclear: Rookie offensive lineman Germain Ifedi won’t play this Sunday against the Rams, and it’s unclear if he will make it back the following week. Ifedi left practice last week with a high ankle sprain.

“He’s making good progress,” Carroll said. “He’s really anxious to show something next week. We’ll see if he can do it. We really won’t know until we get out there and find out if he responds.”

Ifedi was going to be Seattle’s starting right guard until his injury.