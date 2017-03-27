Seahawks backup QB Trevone Boykin was arrested for marijuana possession and public intoxication following a car crash early Monday morning in Dallas.

Fox4News.com reports Boykin was a passenger in a car that hit the Sidebar Bar in Dallas, also hitting four people on a crowded sidewalk and a bartender inside the club. Three were taken to the hospital with injuries that included a broken ankle and a dislocated arm, according to Fox4News, but none had life-threatening injuries.

The reports state the car was driven by a 26-year-old woman, Shabrika Bailey, who Fox4News.com reports say police claim was drunk when she pulled out of a parking garage and backed into the front of the Sidebar Bar.

Boykin was also arrested at the scene for possession of more than two ounces of marijuana and public intoxication, according to a police report obtained by The Seattle Times. The charges are misdemeanors. Records show Boykin was booked at 4:43 a.m. on $500 bond.

Boykin won the job as Seattle’s backup quarterback last season after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Christian University in Forth Worth, Texas.

Boykin had been regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in college football as a senior in 2015. But his career was marred when he was suspended for his final game, the Alamo Bowl against Oregon, after being arrested on Dec. 31, 2015 after being thrown out of a bar and allegedly striking a police officer.

He ultimately plead guilty last summer to a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest in Bexar County (Texas) Court.

Boykin was fined $1,500 plus $237 in court costs and given one year of probation. He was also ordered to serve 80 hours of community service and take alcohol awareness and anger management courses while also writing a letter of apology to the arresting officer. If Boykin fulfilled the terms, then the charge would be stricken from his record after a year.

In May, Boykin told reporters that he knew the incident likely led to him not being drafted and that he had hoped to learn from it.

“It probably had some effect, but like I said I’ve moved forward, pushed past it and surrounded myself with better people,” he said. “I’m doing better things and I’m excited for coach (Pete) Carroll to call me and bless me with this opportunity. I’ve learned a lot through the process, and the main thing is just being positive and doing the right things. That’s what coach Carroll preaches. If you’re going to be a Seahawk, you be a Seahawk 24/7, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Seattle general manager John Schneider also said in an appearance on 710 ESPN Seattle last May that the incident likely led to Boykin going undrafted.

“In terms of getting in the book, being a pro and studying, those are things he’s going to need to prove to all of us over the next several weeks here as we evaluate him as a pro in the building,” Schneider said. ” … This guy has a lot of just pure talent. If he wouldn’t have had his incident I think we all agree he would have been taken much higher.”

Boykin was suspended for TCU’s appearance against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on Jan. 2 as a result of the incident.

Boykin completed 13-18 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown for the Seahawks as a rookie in 2016.

He is currently the only other quarterback on the Seahawks’ roster behind starter Russell Wilson.

Boykin’s contract with Seattle runs through the 2018 season. But the only guaranteed money is a $15,000 signing bonus pro-rated over the life of the contract resulting in a $5,000 dead salary cap hit for each season. The contract includes salaries of $540,000 and $630,000 in 2017 and 2018 if he is on the regular season roster.