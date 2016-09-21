Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's injured ankle is ahead of where he was last week, coach Pete Carroll said.

RENTON — Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson told offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell that his ankle feels better this week than last week.

Wilson played with a high ankle sprain last week against the Rams, and although he downplayed any limitations after the game, he clearly was as explosive when he scrambled or ran with the ball. Bevell said Wilson told him on Monday that his ankle felt like it did last Friday — meaning he did’t have any setbacks after the game, and his ankle is getting better.

“He looked better than last week starting the week,” coach Pete Carroll said. “He’s ahead.”

Bevell said the Seahawks have monitored Wilson’s participation in practice, but he said “reps are like gold” for Wilson, who has talked about how much he visualizes while preparing.

Wilson kept the ball only once on a designed run play against the Rams. He’s always viewed himself as a passing quarterback who also can run, but the threat of Wilson taking off changes how defenses have to play.

It’s a threat the Seahawks missed last week, and it can open up space both for receivers down the field and for running backs near the line.

“We’re not excluding that part of the run game in the offense,” Carroll said. “He still can move as well as most guys, and I think he’ll do fine there.”