If Richard Sherman’s actions and comments during and after Thursday’s 24-3 win over the Rams might have hinted at a possible divide between Seattle’s offense and defense, the team’s two most prominent offensive players — quarterback Russell Wilson and receiver Doug Baldwin — each said Wednesday they don’t think it’s a potential problem.

“It’s not an issue for us,’’ Wilson said. “We are focused on practice, we are not really talking about that. You guys ask questions so I think it’s important to answer and make sure you guys understand. But for us, we are committed to winning, we are committed to one another. I know everybody on the defense is committed to us, we are committed to the defense and vice versa.’’

Wilson, in fact, began his weekly meeting with the media by attempting to take some of the edge off of Sherman’s more-contentious press conference the day before, saying as he approached the podium “don’t make me take yall’s credential’s away, all right?’’

That was a reference to Sherman threatening the day before to have the credentials of ESPN 710 Seattle talk show host Jim Moore denied because he didn’t like a line of questioning from Moore.

Asked if he was in charge now of credentials, Wilson laughed and replied “ah, who knows who is in charge right now.’’

But Wilson stated throughout that he feels the team is solely “committed to winning’’ and “committed to each other’’ and evidenced no concerns about Sherman’s statements or actions.

Asked his reaction to what Sherman said after the game, Wilson said “it wasn’t a thing, real honestly’’ saying he preferred to focus on the fact that the win gave the Seahawks the NFC West title.

Baldwin, who has known Sherman since the two enrolled at Stanford together in 2006, was a bit more circumspect with some of his answers and levied a strong defense of offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who made the play call of a pass from the 1yard-line that angered Sherman.

But Baldwin said “no’’ when asked if he was worried about any divide.

“It can (happen),’’ Baldwin said of a divide. “But I think we have been down this road before and so we know who we are as a team, we know who we are as individuals. We look in the mirror. I don’t think there is a divide in the room. There’s competition and there’s a desire to continue to get better in every facet and we have alpha males and alpha competitors in here that want us to do that.’’

Baldwin said the fact that the core of the team has been together for a while now helps the team ride out rough patches.

“All of us have our issues,’’ Baldwin said. “We are all humans in this locker room and we recognize that we all have our strengths and weaknesses and we just try to love each other regardless. Whatever issues we may have in this locker room, with coaches, players, media, we still love each other. When we keep that in perspective we can get through anything.’’

Asked if Sherman was out of line, Baldwin said “that’s not for me to decide. And I don’t know the full story, either, so I can’t really speak on it.’’

Baldwin, though, said he didn’t think it was fair that someone within the team would bring up the play call that resulted in the interception that ended Super Bowl XLIX. Sherman several times referenced that Wilson’s throw Thursday to Jimmy Graham, which momentarily appeared to be intercepted, was reminiscent of the play at the end of the Super Bowl.

“Obviously it’s very difficult to get to the Super Bowl and so sometimes those memories of not being able to win it, they linger and it’s a devastating feeling to some people because it’s extremely difficult to get there,’’ Baldwin said. “So I would say it’s fair and understandable to have those thoughts. But is it fair to the team? No. It’s not fair to Bev (Bevell) for anybody to have those lingering thoughts.’’

Two plays after the pass that sent Sherman into his tirade, the Seahawks scored on a 1-yard pass from Wilson to Baldwin.

Baldwin came off the field yelling animatedly, as well, and some wondered if he was upset at Sherman or coaches.

Baldwin clarified Wednesday that he was reminding Bevell that it was okay to throw him fade routes.

“You guys know my relationship with Darrell,’’ Baldwin said. “I have been begging for him to throw me a fade route for years and he always says I’m too short. And so I wanted to go prove to him that I wasn’t too short that time.’’

Asked about his relationship with Bevell, Baldwin called it “an extremely healthy one, I would say. He’s always been very respectful to me and given me opportunities to prove myself and I’ve greatly appreciated that. Even when I was wrong he didn’t hold it against me. He gave me a lot of grace and so I am very thankful for that. So our relationship is very strong, very healthy.’’

And if the Super Bowl is a memory that lingers, Wilson said he hopes to have another chance at redemption someday.

“I hope I get to the 1-yard-line again,” Wilson said. “And I’d throw it again, too, if it was the right call with the right timing.”

Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett also resisted the idea that there is a divide between the offense and defense while saying that Sherman had a right to question the play call.

“If he wants to question something I think he can question it,” Bennett said. “There’s just a way about going about doing that and I there’s times where players question things that coaches do and coaches question things that players do. I think you just have to do it in a respectful manner. I think overall the media and people want to keep playing it up so they can divide a team. I think everybody wants to find a reason to divide, wants to find a reason why there’s a fault in something because nobody can believe in true happiness or have that many people be happy, so they have to find a fault. They won’t let people apologize and they won’t let that happen. Instead, we have to do that ourselves. We have to go out there, we make a mistake and go back and apologize. That’s a part of family, being able to have an argument but be respectful enough to go back and realize that you made a mistake. It doesn’t make it a lot easier when everyone around the world keeps harping on it tries to make it to become a problem.”