Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said Thursday there is “no doubt” he will play Sunday against the New York Jets.

Wilson suffered a sprain of the medial collateral ligament in his left knee in Sunday’s 37-18 win over the 49ers but says he has no limitations in the knee and will play Sunday.

“I feel great,” he said when he met the media before practice Thursday.

Asked what he was able to do at practice on Wednesday, Wilson said “everything.”

“I don’t want to miss a day, ever, so that’s just kind of my mentality,” he said. “So I’ve got to do whatever it takes.”