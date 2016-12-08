Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson penned a letter in support of an arena in the SoDo district on Thursday, further stating his reasoning for trying to help bring the NBA and/or NHL to town.

Add a new title for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson — guest blogger for the Sonics Arena web site.

In a piece published Thursday, Wilson elaborated on why he has joined the project and is working for an arena to be built to bring the NBA and NHL to town.

Wilson revealed last month he would be a part owner of the group if a team is acquired.

In his letter Thursday, Wilson stated he wanted to highlight the benefits of sports teams on young people.

Wrote Wilson: “Recently, our group sent a letter to the Seattle City Council outlining a new proposal to privately fund the arena. In the letter, we provide details about our commitment to improving freight mobility in the area, and emphasize that the street vacation wouldn’t go into effect until an NBA or NHL team is secured. We also make clear that by approving the conditional street vacation the Seattle City Council will not interfere with the RFP process proposed for Key Arena, but rather put Seattle in the best possible position to take advantage of franchise opportunities that could become available.

“One thing not emphasized in the letter, however, is something I know the City Council shares my passion for: How the return of the NBA can benefit Seattle youth, particularly those in traditionally underserved communities.”

During his regular weekly press conference prior to Thursday’s practice, Wilson said he remains committed to the process of building the arena.

“I don’t see a negative in it at all honestly,’’ he said. “I think that it’s going to be a true blessing to everybody in this city, hopefully we will win a lot of basketball games or hockey games and hopefully have concerts there and different events and all that and give a lot of opportunities to people they may not see right now but hopefully they will see down the road.’’