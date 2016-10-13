Seahawks QB Russell Wilson called Tuesday's visit to Seattle Children's Hospital "a special day'' as he was able to take a couple of Atlanta Falcons, as well as teammate Tyler Lockett, along with him.

The weekly visits Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson makes to Seattle Children’s Hospital were a little bit different this Tuesday as he brought along a pair of players from this week’s opponent with him — Atlanta running back Devonta Freeman and receiver Mohamed Sanu.

The two were able to join Wilson (as well as Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett) since the Falcons are spending the week in Seattle to practice after playing at Denver on Sunday and flying straight here instead of returning home.

So how did it all come about?

Wilson explained it during his regular weekly meeting with the media on Thursday.

“That was a cool day,” Wilson said. “There’s so many great NFL players and there are so many great people that you get to meet through different experiences. I met Mohamed Sanu when we first went to IMG and we trained together (in preparation for the 2012 NFL Draft.) We had a great class there training and he was one of the guys I really connected with. We got to throw everyday together, we got to work out every time, every morning and afternoon, so he had a great mentality, a great passion for giving back. We’ve always stayed connected pretty close.

“And the same thing with Devonta Freeman. I got to meet him at the Pro Bowl this past year (Wilson threw one of his three TD passes in the game to Freeman). He’s a young guy that’s a great professional, plays the game the right way, treats people the right way, is passionate about the game. We really connected in that way. Anyways, when they got out here and I heard they were out here, Devonta and I were texting back and forth. We were talking about going to the Children’s Hospital together and I was like, ‘it would be cool if a couple other players came with us. Mohamed Sanu came, Tyler Lockett came. I know a few other guys wanted to come too if they had the chance, but they couldn’t. Same thing with our teammates, too. Guys are busy Tuesdays, obviously, with a lot of other great things they’re doing in the community and Mohamed Sanu and Devonta and Tyler, it was just a special day.”

Wilson said the visit reinforced the greater good that can come out of relationships built through football.

“It’s bigger than just the game,” Wilson said. “The reality is, the game of life is way more important. Just being able to share those moments with those kids and to be able to put a smile on their face. The kids were lit up when they saw us out there in their rooms and stuff. Same thing with the Falcons guys. It was just a special day.”

The day also gave Wilson another chance to reflect on the good he feels can come out of such visits.

“I understand what it means for family members, loved ones, to be in hospitals,” Wilson said. “My dad (Harrison) was in there constantly when I was in college, especially (Harrison Wilson died of diabetes at the age of 55 in 2010). There were different moments when he was in there, when I was in high school and middle school, because of diabetes and stuff.

“My mom was also an ER nurse for a long time when I was growing up and she was a normal nurse, too. So I was used to it. I think ultimately, God is giving me a great opportunity to give back and to share moments with people. The idea that everything is not perfect in life, but if we can find a way to share love and to give back and to hopefully give a smile to somebody, that’s the hope. Every time I walk into a room I’m praying for a miracle. Whenever you see a young kid who is eight years old, ten years old, six years old, maybe a newborn, it’s never a good sight. But ultimately you hope and believe that person can overcome the situation and hopefully that you’ll be able to encourage the family members too, as well.”