Seahawks QB Russell Wilson had some interesting thoughts about what happened with Michael Bennett and how it will — or won’t — impact the team going forward. Here’s some of what he said:

On the team rallying around Michael Bennett’s situation or whether it will be a distraction: “No, I don’t think it will be a distraction. I do think it’s—when you see a person that you love, a person that’s your friend, just anybody honestly, that is put in a compromising position the way Michael was and it’s a matter of life or death, potentially. All those situations you see a lot of things are happening in our country right now that is heartbreaking. You think about, you know Michael talked about his kids, I think about my kids, I think about your kids, I think about anybody’s kids and have to deal with that. There’s no excuse for that. We have to find a way to come together. I always say this, but I really believe it’s about loving the people that you are around and it’s loving others that look differently than you and finding a way to find peace in turmoil. It has to start with the people who help lead our country. The people that help lead certain situations in certain places and that’s where it starts. I think more than anything else, we have to find ways to come together because it’s a sad time right now. Then when you think about someone that you get to play football with every day and you see the emotion and tears in his eyes and the feeling of his family coming over to our house and it could have been even worse than it was. Which it already is bad. It is heartbreaking.”

On what he thought upon seeing the video of Bennett’s situation: “I saw a snippet of the video, yeah. So to see him on the ground like that, there’s not much more words to say then, it’s terrifying and it’s unacceptable based on the situation. Michael is a good guy. He is a guy that is trying to stand up for something good, trying to stand up for love and bringing people together, not hate. If you know Michael Bennett, he is a person who loves all people and is a person who wants to make the world a better place and he is addressing an issue that is right in the heart of the matter of what we are going through. To see him on the ground like that and to be a person who is standing up for something, but also be on the ground like that too, it’s terrifying. It’s devastating to even think about.”

On the letter from Las Vegas Police Union to Roger Goodell requesting punishment for Bennett: “I have not seen it, honestly guys, I’m not sure. I don’t know the ins and outs of that. I don’t really know how to address it, I’m not sure what they are trying to punish him for. I haven’t had the opportunity, honestly, did that come out today, I’m assuming. Yeah, I haven’t had the chance to even see anything or hear anything. But I know Michael Bennett is a good person and has a good heart. And like I said, he wants to make a difference in our world and we need to make a difference.”