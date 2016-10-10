Seahawks QB Russell Wilson looked back to normal at practice on Monday, said coach Pete Carroll.
The Seahawks returned to practice Monday afternoon after taking a week off for their bye.
And in the eyes of coach Pete Carroll, quarterback Russell Wilson looked pretty much like the Russell Wilson of old, with the rest having apparently done what was hoped to allow him to further recover from ankle and knee injuries suffered in the first three games of the season.
“He looked fine today,” Carroll said. “He looked normal.”
As he did last week, Carroll again said the high ankle sprain Wilson suffered in the opener against Miami has pretty much healed leaving the sprained MCL he suffered in the third game against the 49ers as the main remaining issue.
Most Read Stories
- What the national media are saying about Huskies' dismantling of the Ducks, UW's title chances
- A tour of The Island, Oregon's off-limits national landmark VIEW
- State GOP leader Susan Hutchison draws anger with response to Trump tape
- Amazon’s hiring hunger transforming Seattle economy
- Seahawks vs. Falcons a much tastier matchup than it was at first glance
“He still knows that it’s there (the ankle) and he’s treating it,” Carroll said. “But he feels really good about it.”
Here are other Seahawks injury updates:
- WR Tyler Lockett was able to practice on Monday while dealing with a sprained knee suffered in the second game against the Rams. Lockett has continued to practice and play but the team has been limiting his snaps. “He feels a lot better about the break (rest time) that he had, but he’s still got to get the work done and get out there and see if he can put together a great week,” Carroll said. “I know he’s really anxious to do that. I felt like we held him back a little bit last week and for good reasons. We want to bang another week on him and we’ll see how he does this week.”
- Carroll said the surgeries for LB Mike Morgan (sports hernia) and DT Quinton Jefferson (hand) last week “went great. Everything went as scheduled and both guys are on the mend. Quinton will be back out here practicing I think after another week, then Mike it’s going to take him longer.” Morgan is on Injured Reserve and must miss at least eight weeks as a result. Carroll’s comments indicate Jefferson will not return until at least the game on Oct. 23 at Arizona.
- Carroll said rookie RB C.J. Prosise was due to have a test on his injured hand — he has a broken bone in a wrist suffered against Miami — on Monday, which will likely determine when he can return. “He has a test today,” Carroll said. “We’ll find out, we won’t know any more today than we did, but he’s really nearing the end. We’re hoping for a good report that everything is going right, then at that point he’s just a week or two away before he’s really out of the cast and ready to go.” That latter comment indicates Prosise won’t play this week but could return for the Arizona game. Carroll said Prosise has to be able to play without the cast to return. He has been practicing in a cast since the injury. “It’s when the doctors release him,” Carroll said. “Right now he can’t play in the cast that he’s wearing so he has to be able to get beyond that.”
- Rookie DT Jarran Reed is expected back this week after sitting out the New York game with a hip injury. “He ran today,” Carroll said. “He’s going to practice Wednesday, so we expect him to make it back.”
- Carroll said there is nothing new on the status of RB Thomas Rawls, who remains out for a few more weeks with a hairline fracture in his fibula. “Just progressing,” Carroll said. “Everything is going fine.”
- Carroll added that he thinks the bye week served its purpose in allowing players to get refreshed for the long haul of the rest of the season. “Guys came back charged up like you’d think they would, ready to go,” he said. “We really are hoping to take advantage of the break with some guys getting better. A lot of guys practiced today, there was a lot of spirit and guys were cranked up and ready to get going again.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.