Seahawks QB Russell Wilson looked back to normal at practice on Monday, said coach Pete Carroll.

The Seahawks returned to practice Monday afternoon after taking a week off for their bye.

And in the eyes of coach Pete Carroll, quarterback Russell Wilson looked pretty much like the Russell Wilson of old, with the rest having apparently done what was hoped to allow him to further recover from ankle and knee injuries suffered in the first three games of the season.

“He looked fine today,” Carroll said. “He looked normal.”

As he did last week, Carroll again said the high ankle sprain Wilson suffered in the opener against Miami has pretty much healed leaving the sprained MCL he suffered in the third game against the 49ers as the main remaining issue.

“He still knows that it’s there (the ankle) and he’s treating it,” Carroll said. “But he feels really good about it.”

Here are other Seahawks injury updates: