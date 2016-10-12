Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said QB Russell Wilson "looks great'' as the team returned to full practice this week after having a bye last week.

With the Seahawks getting back to practice on Wednesday to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, coach Pete Carroll and players met the media. Here are a few quick notes. …

— Carroll said QB Russell Wilson “looks great and that’s a great thing for us.” Wilson has been hobbled by a sprained ankle and sprained MCL. But Carroll says Wilson looks the best he has since before suffering the high ankle sprain in week one.

— Carroll said WR Tyler Lockett, who has been limited in snaps the past two weeks after suffering a sprained knee against the Rams, “looks really good. Felt really good. He feels the best he’s felt (since being injured).” Carrol said Lockett has been “a little frustrated” at being limited in snaps the past two weeks and is hoping to get back to normal this week.

— Carroll said DT Jarran Reed, who sat out last week against the Jets with a hip issue, is set to practice Wednesday and on track to return on Sunday. But he said a key will be how Reed responds to returning to practice and said there remains a step or two first before declaring him back for good. “He looks good,” Carroll said. “We anticipate he’ll be able to contribute.”

— Carroll said RB C.J. Prosise is wearing a different cast on his hand this week to protect a broken bone in his wrist suffered in the opener against Miami and that for now he is “day to day.”

— Cornerback Richard Sherman talked at length about his potential matchup Sunday with Julio Jones. He was also asked what he thought of Donald Trump’s “locker room talk” comment. Sherman agreed with what other players have said that such comments are not the norm in a locker room. “I think it was a cop out,” he said. “He needed some way to divert attention from himself.”