Seahawks QB Russell Wilson said the second half of the Arizona game Saturday has him confident the Seattle offense is close to reaching its full potential.

The Seahawks don’t have much time to find the offensive consistency that has been elusive all season with just one game left until the playoffs.

But the way quarterback Russell Wilson sees it, the Seahawks may be closer than people think to becoming the offense they want to be.

“I don’t think we’re far off at all,’’ Wilson said Thursday. “I think we’re doing a pretty good job.’’

That was a statement easy to argue through the first half Saturday as the Seahawks fell behind 14-3, unable on two occasions to score touchdowns from inside the 10-yard line.

But it was a statement that sounded like more than just Wilson’s typical relentless optimism when the Seahawks then scored four touchdowns — all on Wilson passes — in the second half.

So what changed?

One obvious tactical switch is that the Seahawks kept in running backs and tight ends more often to block to mitigate an Arizona pass rush that had five sacks in the first half.

While that may have left Seattle with fewer available receivers at times, it worked because the Seahawks were able to win enough battles to get open — particularly Doug Baldwin, who feasted against what was an Arizona secondary featuring backups at several key spots due to injuries.

Wilson, though, insisted the difference was mostly about attitude and approach.

“I think the tenaciousness of what we were trying to do, I think that really showed up,’’ he said. “We kind of had a never-quit mentality, and I think you have to have that approach from the first play all the way to the last one. The more that we can tap into that early, and it’s not easy to do, you have to be able to tap into that, I think that we have the right guys to be able to do that. The faster that we can do that, the more we can sustain that tenacity, that gives us a chance to accomplish what we want to accomplish.”

Wilson also referred to the Seahawks simplifying things later in the game.

“I think that’s what our young guys upfront are doing right now, they stepped up in the second half, they did a great job in the second half, they were able to block a very good defensive line the second half there,’’ he said. “We can do that the whole game. Whatever I can do to help in terms of getting the ball out, if I can, a little quicker or whatever it may be, finding ways to extend plays.’’

What Wilson also points to as a reason for optimism is the team’s third-down conversion success in recent weeks.

Seattle started 1-8 against Arizona but finished 8-17, the fourth straight game the Seahawks have hit on 47 percent of better of third downs after doing that only twice in the first 11 games.

“I think the great thing that we’re doing right now is we’re doing a great job on third down,’’ Wilson said. “We’re staying on the field and we want our guys to stay on the field because we have so many great players, across the board. That’s a positive thing for us. It’s just a little bit more focus here and there, I think that’s really the only thing that we need to do.’’

What Wilson also had to so Saturday was survive the early onslaught of sacks. After a decent start to the year, Seattle has suddenly given up 40 sacks, tied for the fifth most in the NFL and not far off the 46 of last season.

“It’s part of the game,’’ Wilson said. “You know you’re going to get hit, you know you’re going to get banged up once or twice. Just being mentally tough, just staying in there, hanging in there. Trusting the play, trusting the next play, trusting that the offensive line is going to do a great job, and continue to sustain their blocks and just trust that. I have no doubt in what they can do, I have all the confidence in the world in those guys and what they’ve been able to do. The goal for us is just to continue to grow, continue to get better. That’s starting with me to the receivers to tight ends to the offensive line, to the defense to special teams. That’s where you have that continual rise and continual success. If we can continue to stay focused on the process and not necessarily the end result, that gives us a great chance to do what we want to do.”