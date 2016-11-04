Seahawks QB Russell Wilson revealed Friday that he told coaches "no way'' would he consider sitting out any games this season due to the injuries he has suffered.

Russell Wilson thinks he’s getting to the point that he’ll no longer have to answer what had become his least favorite question from Seahawks coaches — should he maybe sit out a week or two and let his injuries heal?

Wilson revealed Friday that the idea was batted around after he suffered a high ankle sprain in week one and a sprained MCL in week three.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson talks to the media Friday.

Wilson, though, said it was a suggestion he swatted away almost as quickly as it was broached.

“They tried to talk to me about the idea of not playing,’’ Wilson said. “There was no chance. I was playing. There was no chance I wasn’t playing. That was kind of my thought process.”

What wasn’t in his thought process was any worry about long-term ramifications to trying to play through significant injuries.

“I try not to imagine that,’’ he said.

Wilson smiled as he said that, and he seemed a little more upbeat as he talked about his injury-filled season during his regular weekly news conference Friday than he has in recent weeks, possibly because he thinks he’s nearing the end of his health hindering what he can do on the field.

“I’m feeling the best I’ve felt since week one,’’ Wilson said.

Wilson has said that before, but that’s also sort of the point — each week he has been getting better, with the hope that Monday he looks as close to Russell Wilson as he has all year.

That doesn’t mean Wilson is 100 percent, or will be any time soon.

Wilson said Friday he doesn’t know when he will be able to play without a brace on his knee, though he said he was able to wear a smaller one against New Orleans than he had in previous weeks.

“I think it’s probably smart to wear one,’’ Wilson said. “I may take it off, who knows. I just take it one day at a time. I could probably honestly go without it, but I’m not sure if that’s a smart decision right now.”

In an answer to a question about how much the brace has hindered him, though, Wilson admitted that he hasn’t been quite as mobile as in years past.

“I’ve been having to play with some tough injuries,’’ Wilson said. “I haven’t been able to run as fast as I normally can, but definitely getting there. That’s for sure.”

That’s nothing that hasn’t been obvious. But Wilson and Seahawks coaches have seemed more open in talking about the impact of the injuries on his play in recent weeks now that they think he is turning a corner health-wise.

Carroll earlier in the week pointed to Wilson’s return to health as a reason he is optimistic that the offense will be able to take a turn for the better in the second half of the season. Carroll specifically cited Wilson’s injuries on Seattle’s running game – Wilson, who has rushed for 489 yards or more in each of his four previous NFL seasons, has just 44 on 25 carries this season.

Wilson, who often downplays his running and its impact on the game, acknowledged Friday that the Seahawks have been easier to defend this year due to his injuries.

“I think it makes it tougher on the defense when you have a guy who can run and make some plays because it’s just an 11th guy that they have to cover,’’ Wilson said.

“I think that there’s some exciting plays that I possibly could make. I would add maybe two or three more explosive plays to a game, maybe make that challenge to the defense to either come up or play me or try to cover the guy deep and get a first down. All those things are factors.’’

Wilson even joked about quarterbacks coach Carl Smith telling him that “he was going to put a shock collar on me anytime I left the pocket the first few weeks just to be smart, long season, long journey, and we could still win without me just running it or whatever. We were able to do that, we’re 4-2-1.’’

And offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell noted this week that Wilson being limited last week in practice due to the pectoral injury suffered against Arizona undoubtedly played a role in his play against the Saints, when Wilson was 22-34 for 253 yards, an interception and no touchdowns — it was Wilson’s third straight game without a touchdown after he had gone only one other time in his career more than one game without throwing a TD.

“The hard part for Russell was his preparation going up to the week,’’ Bevell said. “He’s got a shoulder, he’s got a knee, he’s got an ankle. And then the opportunities for him to practice some of the specific looks (was limited). So for what he was able to do for us, he played fine.’’

Seeming to typify how the Seahawks’ offense has been just a little off was the final play of the loss to the Saints when Wilson’s pass to Jermaine Kearse as time ran out was just a hair too high, leading to Kearse being pushed out of bounds before he could get his second foot down.

Had the Seahawks had another second or two before the snap, Wilson might also have changed Kearse’s route so he would go to the wide-open middle of the field, a much easier throw than the fade route to the back of the end zone.

“That’s the game of football,’’ Wilson said. “It’s a game of inches. We had a chance to win it there at the end, which there’s nothing better. You guys know me, I love nothing more than having the ball in my hand with a minute or two minutes left in the game. I look forward to making those plays and we will next time.

“The clock was running down, I didn’t have enough time, I was able to change the protection really fast just to get us blocked up, but didn’t have enough time to really change the route because the clock was running down. But next time, we’ll find a way.”