Russell Wilson and Ciara revealed via social media that she is pregnant with what will be the couple's first child together.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson confirmed via Twitter and Instagram Tuesday night that his wife, Ciara, is pregnant with what will be their first child.

“The Greatest Blessing of All. Forever Grateful. #BabyWilsonOnTheWay,” Wilson Tweeted.

Wilson and Ciara, a singer and entertainer, were married on July 6 in Liverpool, England.

The announcement came on what was Ciara’s 31st birthday, and she likewise revealed the news via social media.

Ciara wrote on Instagram: “On this special Birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family.. and I’m excited to Finally share one of the Greatest Gifts of All that God could give…”

Ciara also has a son, Future Zahir Wilburn, who was born May 19, 2014, with the rapper, Future.

